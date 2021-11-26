Selling Sunset Season 5: Filming, premiere date, cast and everything else we know

Selling Sunset fans can’t wait for a couple of hot button storylines on Season 5 of the Netflix show. Pic credit: Netflix

Selling Sunset Season 5 questions like – has it filmed, when is the premiere, and who is in the cast – have been taking over the Internet since Season 4 was released this week.

It’s literally only been two days since Selling Sunset Season 4 dropped on Netflix. However, thanks to the dramatic cliffhanger and next season’s teaser, fans are seeking details on Season 5.

Netflix renewed the hit real estate show for Season 4 and 5 last spring, nearly six months after Season 3 dropped on the streaming service. The buzz surrounding the show has only heightened since then, especially with the drama-filled Season 4.

So, let’s take a look at what we know about Selling Sunset Season 5.

Selling Sunset Season 5 filming, cast, storylines and more

There is good news regarding Selling Sunset Season 5. It has already been filmed. Yes, Seasons 4 and 5 were pretty much filmed back-to-back, with a few weeks’ hiatus in between.

Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Heather Rae Young, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, and Maya Vander are all back. Plus, newcomers Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan will be returning too.

As for Christine Quinn, who is on the outs with pretty much everyone at The Oppenheim group except Maya, Davina, Vanessa, Jason, and Brett, she will be in Season 5. Christine has confirmed she is in every episode of the upcoming season. The fallout of Christine’s face-off with Mary and the other ladies will be a big storyline.

Got cut off and I'm SOOOOO tired of addressing this. I am in every single episode of season 4 and 5 of selling sunset. The girls intentionally leave me out of photos. I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I'm filming a TV show. Yall going to see me. pic.twitter.com/MYv17l4SEY Sign up for our newsletter! October 22, 2021

Another hot button storyline Selling Sunset fans will see on Season 5 is Jason and Chrishell’s romance. The sneak peek featured the cast learning about the new relationship.

Heather’s wedding to now-husband Tarek El Moussa will also get some airtime. While the wedding was not filmed for Selling Sunset, various events leading up to the big day were caught on camera.

When will Selling Sunset Season 5 premiere on Netflix?

Although Netflix hasn’t released a premiere date for Selling Sunset Season 5, that doesn’t mean the wait will be a long one. Seasons 3 dropped less than three months after Season 2 did.

While Season 5 likely won’t premiere quite that soon, the streaming service probably won’t wait more than six months before dropping a new season – perhaps sometime next spring.

Since Netflix has ordered the Selling Sunset spin-off, Selling the O.C, the streaming service will want to use the original to lead into the spin-off. Jason is the only OG Selling Sunset star slated to appear in the spin-off regularly. That may change, now that filming has begun.

Selling Sunset Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.