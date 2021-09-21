Selling Sunset Season 4 filming shut down after cast member tests positive for COVID-19

Bad news for Selling Sunset fans the show is facing filming delays. Pic credit: @themaryfitzgerald/Instagram

Selling Sunset Season 4 filming has shut down after cast member tests positive for COVID-19.

The Netflix show was in the middle of filming Season 4 and Season 5. Chrishell Stause teased this summer that Season 4 would drop before the end of the year.

Although the streaming service has not commented on a premiere date, the production shutdown will likely impact when Selling Sunset Season 4 is released.

Selling Sunset Season 4 filming shut down

Us Weekly has revealed that the Netflix show halted production this past Friday due to a cast member testing positive for COVID-19. The magazine revealed all cast and crew members would be tested throughout the hiatus.

Selling Sunset will return to filming after a 15-day shutdown. That is unless any new positive cases arise, which would delay production longer.

That’s sad news for Selling Sunset fans anxiously waiting to see Chrishell, Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, and Christine Quinn back in action.

Did Tarek El Moussa cause Selling Sunset production to be halted?

While Us Weekly didn’t reveal the cast member who tested positive, TMZ reports that Tarek El Moussa caused the Selling Sunset shutdown. The website confirmed that Tarek tested positive for COVID-19.

Tarek’s HGTV show Flipping 101 has stopped production too. Heather will quarantine with her fiancé. At this moment, Tarek isn’t experiencing any symptoms.

Since Heather had been filming Selling Sunset when her fiancé tested positive, TMZ revealed the Netflix show was shutting down out of caution. So far, Heather has tested negative for COVID-19.

Heather and Tarek want to ensure the safety of everyone who works on both of their reality TV shows. There is no word on if the situation will cause the couple to postpone their wedding. They are rumored to be tying the knot any day now.

The wait for Selling Sunset may be a little longer than initially anticipated. However, there’s no question it will be worth the wait. Not only are two new cast members Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan included, but the lives of the rest of the cast has changed so much.

Christine had a baby. Heather is engaged, and Maya is pregnant with her third child. Davina and Brett left The Oppenheim Group. Plus, Chrishell and Jason are officially a couple.

Oh yes, there is a lot for Selling Sunset viewers to look forward to when the new season finally premieres.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.