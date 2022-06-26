Selling Sunset: Maya Vander leaves The Oppenheim Group as show gets renewed for 2 more seasons

Maya Vander announces her exit from The Oppenheim Group. Pic credit: Netflix

Selling Sunset has become a huge hit for Netflix. The reality show is centered around high-end real estate in the Los Angeles area, and the realtors working for the large commissions.

The Oppenheim Group is the brokerage who handles the buying and selling of these properties. Most of the realtors working for the firm are women who lead a fashionable and glamorous lifestyle. They also have their fair share of drama and feuds that play out in each episode.

Fans of the show have grown to love the cast. Unfortunately, they’ll have to say goodbye to one of their favorites. Maya Vander has announced that she will no longer work for The Oppenheim Group.

Maya Vander has started her own company

After Netflix announced they’ve renewed Selling Sunset for two additional seasons, Maya has revealed that she will be exiting the show ahead of Season 6.

Maya had nothing but good things to say about the show and her time with The Oppenheim Group, but felt it was time for her to start a new chapter in her real estate career.

She recently started her own company called The Maya Vander Group which is based in Miami. After years of dividing her time between California and Florida, she will finally settle on the East Coast. Miami is where her husband and children are as well, so the choice was an easy one for Maya.

Also contributing to her decision to leave the show was the heartbreaking news of Maya’s miscarriage. She recently shared the news with her followers, stating she was only 10 weeks into her pregnancy when the loss happened.

After losing her baby, Maya felt the best decision for her was to permanently move to Miami to spend as much time with her family as possible.

Selling Sunset is a hit for Netflix

Since its debut, the show has been a huge win for the streaming platform. Netflix was so impressed with its performance that before Season 5 ended, it was announced that the series would be renewed for two additional seasons. Its success also spawned a few spinoff shows for the streaming platform.

Selling Tampa premiered at the end of 2021 and was mostly well received. Created by the same production company, the series follows Allure Realty. The brokerage is the first all-female, Black-owned firm in Tampa. Fans are anticipating a second season in the near future.

Following the success in both Tampa and Los Angeles, Netflix announced they will continue the franchise in Orange County. Selling The OC is set to premiere later this year. It will feature a new office location for The Oppenheim Group. A fresh set of realtors will star in the series while founder Jason Oppenheim will also make an appearance.

Selling Sunset is streaming on Netflix.