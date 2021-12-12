Selling Sunset: Maya Vander defends Christine Quinn against rumors that she faked her pregnancy

Selling Sunset star Maya Vander defends Christine Quinn amid shocking claims that the reality star faked her pregnancy. Pic credit: Netflix

Christine Quinn doesn’t have many friends in the Oppenheim Group but one agent in the office definitely still has the new mom’s back.

After Christine’s killer comeback was displayed on Season 4 of Selling Sunset, fellow real estate agent Maya Vander recently spoke out against rumors that her costar faked her pregnancy.

“She was pregnant,” the 39-year-old mother-of-two told Us Weekly. “I saw the C-section scar.”

Christine Quinn speaks out against rumors that she faked her pregnancy

The latest chapter of the docusoap begins with a very pregnant Christine working hard in heels only a few short weeks before giving birth to her first child.

Within a few episodes, Christine had baby Christian and displayed a slim figure that had fans questioning if the blonde faked her pregnancy and used a surrogate.

Christine addressed the shocking accusation on social media, sharing a DM from a viewer that asked, “Why did you fake your pregnancy?”

The DM continued, “It’s totally OK to admit to having a surrogate but don’t set unrealistic expectations for PP moms when you didn’t even carry the baby yourself. It’s deceitful and a shame.”

Clearly not here for the rumors, the 33-year-old responded, “K y’all are beyond f**king sick.”

Reiterating her point on Twitter, Christine wrote, “For all yall still mad on pregnancy gate please go look at my IG stories. And apologize. This is seriously so hurtful.”

Christine Quinn tells a terrifying birthing story on Selling Sunset

While some are questioning the legitimacy of Christine’s pregnancy, the How to Be a Boss B***h author tells the terrifying story of how baby Christian came into the world on the series.

Walking into the hospital at 9 centimeters dilated, Christine explained that the baby was coming in sideways with his umbilical cord wrapped around him.

With the baby in distress and no epidural, Christine described the horrifying moment she heard the words “emergency C-section.”

“And then, when we were doing the emergency C-section, my heart rate was going down, the baby’s heart rate was going down,” Christine depicted to fellow Oppenheim agents Amanza Smith and Vanessa Villela. “Then one of the nurses went up to Christian and said, ‘You need to make a priority. You have to choose one.'”

What do you think of Christine Quinn’s dramatic birthing story? Let us know in the comments.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.