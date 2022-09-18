Selling Sunset: Jason Oppenheim and girlfriend go topless for intimate photoshoot

Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou pose topless for a photoshoot during trip to Paris. Pic credit: @jasonoppenheim/Instagram

New couple Jason Oppenheim and girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk are still going strong after months of dating.

The two have spent much of the summer jet setting to various vacation destinations such as Greece and Germany, with Jason’s brother Brett Oppenheim and his girlfriend Samantha Abdul.

For their most recent tip, the couple flew to Paris, France, where Marie-Lou is based.

During their trip to Paris, Jason and Marie-Lou enjoyed dinner with friends, shopping at designer boutiques, and an intimate couples photoshoot.

While it’s not yet clear why the couple embarked on the photoshoot, Marie-Lou shared some behind-the-scenes footage with her 27.4 thousand Instagram followers.

Jason then reshared the images via Instagram Stories to his 1.4 million followers.

Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk get cozy in front of the camera

The behind-the-scenes video showed the couple sitting in a large empty white room. Jason was seated in a chair while Marie-Lou sat on the ground between his legs.

In the video, they’re both topless wearing only brown pants and sneakers. The lovers embraced as photographer and friend Charlotte Lobry snapped away.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @marielounurk/Instagram

Jason and Marie-Lou looked absolutely smitten as they stared longingly into one another’s eyes while being photographed.

Charlotte herself took to Instagram to share more of her work with the pair in various outfits.

In one of the images Charlotte shared, Jason and Marie-Lou posed again in matching outfits, except instead of going topless they were fully clothed wearing matching black turtlenecks.

Pic credit: @charlottelobry/Instagram

Jason stood in front of Marie-Lou as she draped her lean model figure over him.

Charlotte captioned the photo, “Behind the scenes with @marielounurk @jasonoppenheim.”

Jason Oppenheim is ready to make long-distance romance work

Hopefully, these photos will serve and momentos from a summer well spent as Jason heads back to Los Angeles.

Jason posted to Instagram sharing a hand full of photos while lamenting his departure.

He captioned the Instagram photo set saying, “my body is leaving but my heart remains.”

Fortunately, it seems the couple has a plan to get through the next six months of their long-distance relationship.

In an interview for People, Jason detailed their strategy to stay connected. He shared, “We’re going to meet in New York in a couple of weeks…And I’m going to take her to a Commander’s football game in DC.”

Jason also already has plans to spend the holidays with his new squeeze.

Jason revealed, “She’s going to come back here for November and December…We’re going to probably spend a month or two together, go to Australia for three weeks or two weeks. So [that] should be fun.”

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.