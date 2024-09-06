Selling Sunset: Did Chelsea Lazkani divorce Jeff Lazkani after Season 8 cheating scandal?

Selling Sunset Season 8 pulled no punches and sent the storylines in different directions.

Through 11 episodes, we watched the ladies of the Oppenheim Group sell beautiful houses and get immersed in much drama.

For Chelsea Lazkani, the season was profoundly personal after she learned midway through that someone had spotted her husband with another woman at the W hotel.

Chelsea’s former enemy, Bre Tiesi, learned the news from new cast member Amanda Lynn.

“I don’t know how the f–k this is supposed to come out of my mouth right now,” Bre shared.

“A friend I’ve known for a couple of years, Amanda, asked to go to lunch. She told me that her friend, who she’s still very close with and sees, lives at the W Hotel in Hollywood and that he saw your husband with some girl…,” she added.

Did Bre purposefully reveal this information on camera?

Bre examined the receipts, and Chelsea wondered how close she was to the person who detailed the cheating allegation.

While there was much debate about whether Bre orchestrated this revelation coming out on camera to blindside Chelsea, the reality is that it had some validity.

We watched as Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause leaped to Chelsea’s defense, to the detriment of their relationship with Bre.

In the aftermath, Chelsea revealed that she was questioning her future, and the Season 8 cliffhanger left us wondering whether she had purchased a picturesque home as she looked out into the skyline.

So, what happened next for Chelsea? Did she divorce Jeff?

In March 2024, Chelsea filed for divorce from Jeff after seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their parting ways.

During the divorce filing, Chelsea was supported by co-stars Emma and Chrishell as she navigated this turbulent time.

Selling Sunset may not return for Season 9

With so many questions about Chelsea’s current activities, we’ll have to wait until Selling Sunset Season 9 for answers. The cast can only give slight details about their lives outside of filming.

Filming for a reality TV show means concealing certain parts of your life until it plays out on-screen, but there was no hiding from Chelsea’s divorce.

Netflix has recently canceled Buying Beverly Hills and Buying London, signaling that the streaming service is not opposed to moving on from real-estate reality series.

Selling Sunset Season 8 ended on an ominous note, hinting that Amanda would be the latest agent working for the Oppenheim Group. This would give Bre an ally in the office as her feud with Chelsea, Chrishell, and Emma intensifies.

However, many cast members, including Chelsea and Chrishell, recently took to Instagram to call out production for allowing a rumor about Emma to be included on the show without any facts.

Moreover, Chrishell said she would not return for Season 9 if Nicole Young is asked back. The pair had countless arguments in the past, but this time, it sounds like there’s no way for them to work together.

Has the sun set for good on Selling Sunset? It’s possible.

Selling Sunset Seasons 1-8 are now streaming on Netflix.