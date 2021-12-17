Selling Sunset: Christine Quinn talks portrayal as the villain, says there’s ‘favoritism in the editing room’

Christine Quinn accuses Selling Sunset editors of favoritism. Pic credit: Netflix

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is getting tired of always being portrayed as the villain on the show and she thinks there’s some favoritism in the editing room.

Christine has a tendency to steal the spotlight with her over-the-top fashions and outspoken attitude, but it’s the drama with her castmates that continues to take center stage. During season 4 Christine was on the outs with the other women, many of whom had a bone to pick with her for one reason or another.

However, the new mommy confessed that while she once enjoyed being the villain on the show, now it’s getting a bit old.

Christine Quinn accuses Selling Sunset editors of favoritism

The Selling Sunset star was very open and honest about her portrayal on the show during a recent interview and the show’s editors might not be too happy with what she had to say.

Christine accused them of playing favorites in the editing room and noted that they don’t show the different aspects of her personality.

During an appearance on E!s Daily Pop Christine was asked how she feels about being branded as the Selling Sunset villain.

“I actually really loved it at first. I was embracing it because I love to put on a show and be a character. It’s so fun for me,” confessed the new mom.

She continued, “However, I was hoping that multiple sides would be shown — my vulnerability, different things — but throughout the seasons, it just seemed to be this one-note consistency of my character portrayal, so it was hard for me. Especially when I was going through a lot this season.”

The 33-year-old also claimed that her one-dimensional portrayal is a result of “favoritism in the editing room,” and that the other sides of her castmates are not shown.

Christine Quinn talks fake pregnancy drama

The Selling Sunset star admitted that she didn’t get around to watching Season 4 of the show and was caught off guard by the drama surrounding her pregnancy.

A few weeks ago Christine had to defend herself after people on social media boldly accused her of faking her pregnancy and actually using a surrogate to birth her son Christian.

“All these pregnancy rumors surfaced and I didn’t know where it was coming from,” said Christine. “Then I realized people were like, ‘I can’t believe you were doing yoga after a C-section,’ and I was like, ‘What are they talking about?'”

As it turns it was an editing flub that caused the confusion.

“I realized in episode 4, I had my baby, and then in episode 5, I was doing a yoga scene,” explained Christine. “But that was actually when I was pregnant…It was only showing from the boobs up and behind when I was doing inversions and headstands. That’s what sparked it.”

Selling Sunset Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.