Selling Sunset: Christine Quinn explains why filming Season 4 was ‘really difficult’ for her

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn opens up on why Season 4 was difficult for her. Pic credit: Netflix

While Christine Quinn has her haters, one thing you can’t say about the blonde bombshell is that she isn’t strong. However, the Selling Sunset star recently spoke out and talked about why filming Season 4 of the docusoap was very difficult for her.

“I was pregnant on top of dealing with postpartum depression… this season was really difficult for me,” the new mom shared with ET Canada. “I did the best that I could with the emotions that I was dealing with at the time and that I’m still dealing with now.”

Christine Quinn explains why filming Season 4 was really difficult for her

While Season 3 of Selling Sunset saw Christine tie the knot with her husband, Christian Richard, in an elegant black wedding gown, the next installment started with a very pregnant Christine working in high stilettos, just a few weeks before delivering her baby.

Within a few episodes, Christine had baby Christian and displayed a slim figure that had fans questioning if the blonde faked her pregnancy.

Talking about the backlash, Christine clarified, “The problem that I was facing [was] everyone was saying, ‘Oh, well, you know, she’s so thin. She’s so this. She’s so that.’ But inside you know, I was dealing with PTSD.”

It’s no secret that Christine isn’t the best of friends with the rest of the women in the office and she described that walking into work felt like a lion’s den.

“They make fun of the fact of me being late in the show. ‘Oh, Christine’s late. Oh, Christine’s late.’ And it’s because I was literally having panic attacks and I was worried about my pregnancy and something going wrong because every time I was working, I was walking into work,” Quinn said. “These girls were pitted against me. And it was really, really difficult.”

Christine talks the infamous yoga scene on Season 4

One scene from Selling Sunset that received criticism from fans was following the delivery of the baby, the show illustrated Christine performing intricate yoga positions that included a handstand.

Fans called out Christine on social media, accusing the new mom of faking her dramatic C-section story and using a surrogate.

“It was extremely hurtful considering the process that I went through. And I know, you know, editing and chronological order on the show doesn’t really necessarily help because I had my baby and then I was doing a yoga scene,” she continued. “But in real life and that yoga scene, I was actually pregnant.”

