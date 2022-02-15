Selling Sunset: Chrishell Stause reunited with Jason Oppenheim at her recent book signing

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause celebrates the release of her new memoir, Under Construction. Pic credit: @chrishell.stause/Instagram

There’s no bad blood between these exes. Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and Oppenheim Group founder Jason Oppenheim are definitely keeping it more than cordial.

Despite shocking fans with their split less than two months ago, their friendship and working relationship have powered through.

Supporting the Dancing with the Stars alum through the release of her new memoir, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, Jason, along with other Selling Sunset alums, were present for Chrishell’s latest milestone.

Chrishell Stause reunites with Jason Oppenheim at her recent book signing

The real estate gang took to a Barnes & Noble in downtown Los Angeles and showed up to support their fellow Oppenheim agent’s first book signing.

Jason brought his twin brother, Brett, and Selling Sunset newbie, Emma Hernan, along for the ride.

An eyewitness at the event told E! News that the two exes were clearly on good terms as they described Chrishell and Jason as “very friendly and a little flirty.”

“There was a lot of smiling, laughing, and eye contact between them,” the insider added. “Lot of flirty engagement, like inside jokes between them.”

Also captured by E! News was Jason sharing an Instagram story of himself “trying to get Chrishell to sign my book!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause) The publication noted that the group of four was spotted later that evening at the same starstudded Super Bowl party.

Selling Sunset alum Mary Fitzgerald recently said Jason Oppenheim is still madly in love with Chrishell Stause

Selling Sunset fans were shocked to hear about Jason and Chrishell’s surprise relationship, but they were equally astonished to hear about their split only five months later.

Despite the break-up, fellow Oppenheim agent Mary Fitzgerald says Jason is still “madly in love” with Chrishell.

“He still loves her. He’s madly in love with her,” Mary shared in an interview with Us Weekly. “I think, at the end of the day, he didn’t feel it was right. But they’re mutually OK with it. They’re still really good friends. And I think they would wish it would’ve worked out because they both love each other very, very much, but they just want different things as far as a family life.”

Most fans were also disappointed to see that the latest edition of the docusoap had no mention of the love connection, forcing viewers to wait until Season 5.

Do you want to see Chrishell and Jason get back together? Let us know in the comments.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.