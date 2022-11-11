Emma Hernan sizzled in a blue swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Despite having the ‘blues,’ blonde bombshell Emma Hernan turned the heat up to a million yesterday with a sizzling bikini snap.

The Selling Sunset star showed off her killer curves in a skimpy blue bikini that left virtually nothing to the imagination.

She enjoyed her day off from work by basking in the sunshine with a refreshing beverage straight from the coconut.

She completed the beachy look with a voluminous high ponytail and a pair of chic sunglasses.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Emma is also the CEO of Emma Leigh & Co., a plant-based food company.

Judging by Emma’s sculpted physique, the healthy diet appears to be doing her body plenty of good.

She captioned the share with a cheeky math equation, “👙 +☀️ + 🥥 = Perfect day off trio!!!🤗🥳”

Emma Hernan showed off her rockin’ body for DraftKings Sportsbook partnership

Emma sizzled in a red bikini and thigh-skimming denim shorts to promote DraftKings Sportsbook, a fantasy sports betting app.

The 30-year-old beauty showed off her enviable frame in the post as she presented the brand-new offer to her fans.

Emma’s chiseled abs took center stage alongside her toned legs, and she elevated the look with gorgeous blonde waves.

Emma encouraged her 2.1M followers to download the app and included her personal promo code.

Emma Hernan stunned in candid photo showing off miles-long legs

Emma looked fit, fabulous, and ready to go places in a candid snap from earlier this month.

The Selling Sunset star sent hearts soaring in super short denim shorts and a skintight purple top.

She appeared to be checking her phone with one hand as she clutched a shiny black purse with a large chain in the other.

Emma wore her long blonde locks in silky waves that flowed over her shoulders, and she completed the steamy getup with a smokey eye and light pink lip.

Oh, but don’t get caught up and miss the rest of the photos in the share, as they showed Emma wearing other jaw-dropping ensembles!

She captioned the share, “First pic* when you’re waiting for your latte at Starbucks and you see the guy you ghosted pull in😳😂.. the rest of the pics=October dump!! 💋”

In an interview with Boston magazine, Emma opened up about the drama between castmates on Selling Sunset, saying, “It’s definitely juicy and all of that juice is definitely real and something that we have to sip every day. There’s drama, but all of the people that are actually on the show, I consider family…for the most part.”