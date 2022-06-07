Seeking Sister Wife: What happened to Dimitri and Ashley Snowden?

Dimitri and Ashley Snowden aren’t appearing in Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife. Pic credit: TLC

Former couple Dimitri and Ashley Snowden aren’t appearing in Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife after some serious drama went down between them last season.

Seeking Sister Wife viewers were introduced to the Snowdens during Season 1. The polygamous couple, who share three children, followed a plural lifestyle that involved welcoming sister wives into their marriage.

Dimitri and Ashley Snowden’s time on Seeking Sister Wife followed by abuse allegations

Season 2 of Seeking Sister Wife saw Vanessa Cobbs join the relationship, culminating with a beachfront marriage ceremony before their friends and family. It seemed as though the Snowdens had finally found the perfect sister wife to add to their growing brood. However, their union didn’t last, and Vanessa announced her departure in 2019 on social media after breaking up with the Snowdens via a text message.

During Season 3, Tayler Middleton and Christeline Petersen entered the picture. Tayler wasn’t a good match for the Snowdens, and she and Dimitri ended their relationship via video chat during an episode of Seeking Sister Wife. Although Christeline (Chrissy) seemed the perfect replacement for Vanessa, that soon changed.

Chrissy accused the Snowdens of abuse before Dimitri filed for divorce in May 2021. Chrissy accused Dimitri of slamming her head into a headboard and choking her during sex. The South African native also accused Ashley of being emotionally abusive and even filed a restraining order against her after filing one against Dimitri.

Chrissy wasn’t the only one who accused the Snowdens of abusive behavior. Tayler and Vanessa also spoke out about Dimitri’s alleged abuse.

Actress Ariadne Joseph came forward with claims that Dimitri was allegedly physically abusive towards her as well. She detailed Dimitri choking her during an argument and said, “Dimitri needs to be in jail for domestic violence. I need these people off of national television, bringing these women in.”

Although Dimitri is not currently behind bars, he and Ashley are no longer on national television, as Ariadne had hoped.

Where are Dimitri and Ashley today?

Dimitri and Ashley soon found themselves alone in their relationship by the end of 2021. They eventually decided to go their separate ways, and Ashley made their separation official with a social media post in July 2021.

Following news of their split, Dimitri wiped his Instagram clean, and it remains without any posts currently. Dimitri hasn’t been active on his Twitter or Facebook accounts since April 2021.

For her part, Ashley has remained active on Instagram, sharing uplifting religious messages and environmentally friendly posts with her 100K followers.

Chrissy has also returned to social media after speaking out against the Snowdens before going into hiding amid the domestic abuse scandal last year.

Seeking Sister Wife airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.