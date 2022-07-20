Seeking Sister Wife viewers think Dannielle is happy about Roberta’s delayed arrival in the U.S.

Roberta’s arrival in the U.S. has been delayed, and Seeking Sister Wife viewers think Dannielle is just fine with it. Pic credit: TLC

Seeking Sister Wife viewers think Dannielle Merrifield is happy that Roberta’s arrival in the U.S. has been delayed.

In this season of Seeking Sister Wife, viewers learned that Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield were still awaiting Roberta’s arrival in the U.S. after some setbacks on her end.

Additionally, they tried their hand at dating with potential sister wife, Lea Newton, but the fit wasn’t right, and Lea decided to walk away from the relationship.

In a clip from the July 18 episode shared on TLC’s official Instagram, Dannielle and Garrick started moving into their newly completed, custom-built home suited for a polygamist family. It was bittersweet, however, because they had hoped to be able to share the moment with Roberta, who was still in Brazil at the time.

“We really hoped Roberta would be here and you know, be part of getting settled and getting things figured out and helping decorate,” Dannielle said during her and Garrick’s confessional.

However, Seeking Sister Wife viewers weren’t buying Dannielle’s sob story and felt that her body language and tone of voice sent a different message.

“First wife is definitely loving that Bert is being distant 😂,” commented one viewer who sensed that Dannielle wasn’t being truthful about missing Roberta’s presence in her and Garrick’s new home.

Another voiced, “Dannielle is loving every minute of this disaster 😂. She better hope nothing happens to Garrick, Roberta will get everything.”

Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

“To be honest I think [Dannielle] hopes [Roberta] will not come and [she’ll] stay the only wife,” expressed another viewer who agreed with the sentiment. A fellow commenter replied in agreement, “I def agree! Also I think she asked for a 3rd wife so [Garrick] won’t be so focused on Roberta lol!”

Yet another commenter joked, “Just keep smirking and making him think you are on board 😂😂😂 he is clueless.”

Will Roberta eventually come to America to join the Merrifields?

Earlier this year, Dannielle hinted at the status of her and Garrick’s relationship with Roberta but didn’t reveal much other than she and Garrick were still together. Being under contract with the network limits how much the Merrifields can reveal about the status of Roberta joining their family.

“So right now unfortunately I still can’t tell details about Roberta and all of that, but at least you know for now that Garrick and I are still together,” she revealed during a May 2022 Instagram Q&A.

Seeking Sister Wife airs on Mondays at 10/9c on TLC.