Seeking Sister Wife surprise: Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield secretly welcomed a daughter last year

Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield dropped a bomb on Seeking Sister Wife fans this week.

The polygamous couple secretly welcomed their third child last year!

We first learned of the news during Season 5, Episode 8, Seeking the Unexpected, on Monday night.

When Dannielle was visited by her sister-in-law as she prepared to depart for Brazil, she revealed that she was expecting her and Garrick’s third child.

Dannielle and Garrick shared the news themselves on Instagram, uploading a series of photos of their little girl, who is named Leia Lilly Melisa Merrifield.

In the first photo, Garrick, 40, and Dannielle, 35, posed alongside little Leia, a spitting image of her father with light brown hair and big, blue eyes.

The second shot featured Dannielle when she was pregnant, showing off her baby bump in an outdoor photo, and the third slide was a picture of baby Leia as a newborn.

“A baby surprise ❤️ Dannielle shocked everyone with her pregnancy announcement on #SeekingSisterWife—and baby is here! 😱,” the accompanying caption read on the post, also shared by TLC.

“The Merrifields welcomed Baby Leia on May 23, 2023 and are thrilled to share photos from her first year,” it continued. “Keep following their journey on Seeking Sister Wife, Mondays at 9/8c.”

The reality TV stars also spoke with PEOPLE and shared a bit about little Leia’s personality and Dannielle’s struggles with pregnancy.

“Leia is such a personality. She is very particular with what she likes and doesn’t like,” Dannielle and Garrick told PEOPLE.

“She makes us all laugh. She is super independent and has been since birth. I prayed she would have her daddy’s beautiful blue eyes, and she does,” added Dannielle.

Dannielle talks about pregnancy complications and unexpectedly welcoming a third child

Dannielle admitted that “pregnancy at 35 is a lot harder than pregnancy at 20” and revealed that she had to be hospitalized at 19 weeks when she began having pre-term contractions.

“But thankfully, we were able to get the contractions to stop, and I was able to carry our beautiful baby princess to full term,” Dannielle explained.

“I believe God was watching out for her and me,” Dannielle added.

Admittedly, Dannielle’s pregnancy was a surprise, and it shocked Garrick, who was in Brazil with their potential sister wife, Natalia when Dannielle broke the news to him via video chat.

Despite being pregnant during a difficult time in their soon-to-be plural marriage, Dannielle says that unexpectedly welcoming a daughter in this stage of their lives was a blessing.

“We didn’t expect to have our beautiful baby princess Leia, but we wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Season 5 of Seeking Sister Wife airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.