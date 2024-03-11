See which two 90 Day Fiance stars met up for surprising lunch date

90 Day Fiance worlds collided over the weekend in Florida.

Two of the franchise’s fan-favorites met up for lunch and shared some pics and videos of their time together: Yara Zaya and Loren Brovarnik.

Yara was in Loren’s native Florida when the two enjoyed girl time together, including a play date for their combined four kids.

The ladies shared some footage of their get-together, beginning with a fresh-faced selfie.

Loren uploaded the selfie to her Instagram Story, depicting herself and Yara smiling big for a casual lunch date.

Yara wore a white, long-sleeved crop top and jeans, while Loren opted for a black, short-sleeved tee and matching leggings.

Yara Zaya and Loren Brovarnik are ‘ladies who lunch’

Both the ladies looked beautiful for the snap, which Loren captioned with a gif that read, “ladies who lunch.”

Yara posted a photo to her own Instagram Story, depicting herself, her daughter Mylah, and Loren in the elevator together.

“Ha ha everybody guess right,” Yara wrote in the caption. “It’s @lorenbrovarnik.”

In another Instagram Story upload, Yara posted a video from Loren’s Florida condo balcony, giving her viewers a view of the beautiful landscape before panning her camera inside.

“Guys, look at this view,” Yara told her Instagram followers. “Guess where I am?”

As Yara recorded footage inside, she and Loren’s daughters, Mylah and Ari, could be seen playing in the background.

90 Day Fiance couple Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren plan to relocate to Florida

Yara didn’t explain why she was in Florida, but as Monsters and Critics previously reported, she and her husband, Jovi Dufren, are looking to move to the Sunshine State, so perhaps they were house-hunting.

Currently residing in Covington, Louisiana, Yara and Jovi announced last year that they were looking to relocate to Miami.

During Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries, Jovi revealed that whenever he brings up the topic of moving, however, “It always becomes an argument.”

Not only do Jovi and Yara argue about when and where they would like to move, but Jovi’s mom, Gwen, isn’t thrilled about the idea, either.

When they dropped the bomb on her during dinner, Gwen couldn’t let go of the fact that she would see much less of Mylah if Jovi moved to Florida.

Jovi explained that regardless of what Gwen thought, he and Yara were going through with their plan to move to Florida because it would ultimately better their marriage.

Jovi told Gwen, “You can come see us whenever you want to see us, and if we don’t like it there, maybe we come back. I don’t know.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, March 17, at 8/7c on TLC.