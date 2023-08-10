See which fellow 90 Day Fiance couple Rishi Singh is hanging out with

It was a 90 Day Fiance reunion of sorts when Rishi Singh met up with a couple from another season of The Other Way.

Rishi, a Season 4 alum, was spotted hanging out with Season 1 alums Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh in New Delhi, India.

Jenny left her life in the U.S. to live in Sumit’s native India, which Rishi also calls home, so it made sense that they would get together while in the same town.

On Instagram, Jenny uploaded a photo of the trio, who posed for a group snap in front of the Imperfecto Lounge Terrace & Bar.

All three of them were dressed casually for the photo op, with Rishi donning a plaid shirt, distressed jeans, and slides and Jenny and Sumit twinning in black print t-shirts, jeans, and tennis shoes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rishi and Sumit stood on either side of Jenny for the photo, and the accompanying caption read, “Hanging with Rishi #90dayfiancetheotherway #tlc #pillowtalk @rishisingh.”

Jenny didn’t clarify whether Rishi joined her and Sumit inside the lounge, but the smiles on the TLC stars’ faces indicated they were happy to have run into each other, nevertheless.

Rishi Singh has met up with Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh in India before

This isn’t the first time Rishi, Sumit, and Jenny have met up in India, either. In June, the group visited Jaipur, where they captured some more photos in another Instagram post captioned, “Connecting stories and the story teller. Meeting @rishisinghdhakar on our trip to #jaipur.”

Jenny and Sumit have been living in India after finally tying the knot during Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, despite resistance from Sumit’s family. Although their 30-year age gap looked to be a major hurdle in their relationship, Jenny and Sumit are still going strong.

Rishi and Jen Boecher’s long-distance love story played out during Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Rishi made his 90 Day Fiance debut during Season 4 alongside his American girlfriend, Jen Boecher. Their storyline was chock full of drama, like all the couples within the franchise, mostly stemming from Jen’s stubbornness to conform to Rishi’s Indian culture.

Not only was Jen hesitant about losing her identity by marrying Rishi, his traditional Indian family wasn’t happy about his and Jen’s age gap, much like Sumit’s family’s concerns over Jenny’s age.

And Jenny grew tired of Rishi keeping her a secret from his family, so she got her friends to drop the bomb on them during a family intervention.

Despite everything not looking to be in their favor, Rishi and Jen sparked rumors that they tied the knot earlier this year. But as it turned out, they were just gussied up for a friend’s wedding, not their own.

At this point, it looks like Jen and Rishi are still trying to make a long-distance relationship work, though, as Rishi is living in India while Jen is still in the States.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.