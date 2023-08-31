See which 90 Day Fiance star Sister Wives stars Janelle and Christine Brown hung out with in Arizona

Sister Wives fan favorites Christine and Janelle Brown ran into a fellow reality TV star recently while on business in Arizona.

As ambassadors for Plexus Worldwide, the TLC stars often travel across the country for events.

Most recently, the ladies headed to The Grand Canyon State for a training session, and while they were in the Southwest, they ran into 90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkins.

Fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise know Molly from her appearances on Season 5 of the flagship series, as well as several spinoffs. Most recently, Molly and her now-ex, Kelly Brown, are appearing on the latest spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Molly uploaded a group photo of herself, Janelle, and Christine to her Instagram feed this week, and the trio looked fabulous.

Molly was sandwiched between the Sister Wives stars while wearing a black sundress. Janelle wore a floral top, and Christine sported a burnt orange sleeveless tank for the fresh-faced snap.

In the caption of the post, Molly explained that she, Janelle, and Christine were in Phoenix, Arizona, for a training session.

“When women come together to help other women!” Molly began her caption. “Came to Arizona yesterday to train with Plexus!”

Molly continued to gush over Plexus in the caption, touting the company’s famous “little pink drink” and noting that she’s been using the brand’s products for the last two years.

In the second and third slides, Molly struck a pose with a bottle of her “little pink drink” and recorded herself in the training room.

Molly has an Instagram page dedicated to her work as a Plexus ambassador, @pillowtalkprincesses_plexus, where she helps interested fans get started on their weight-loss journey.

Christine and Janelle also have Instagram pages dedicated to their ambassadorship, @life_with_health_and_happiness and @the_secret_to_selfcare.

While all three ladies have used Plexus’s products to shed some weight in recent years, the company has come under fire for controversial practices.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued letters regarding the MLM’s “deceptive or unfair conduct.”

The FTC’s letter served as a warning, stating that it was “widely distributing similar letters and the notices to business opportunities, franchises, multi-level marketing companies, coaching companies, gig companies, and others,” not just to Plexus.

Despite the controversial nature of the business, Molly, Janelle, and Christine have found success with Plexus. Not only have they all shed unwanted pounds using their products, but they’ve amassed a hefty following on social media plugging the brand.

Molly’s Plexus page on Instagram has accrued 50,900 followers, Janelle’s has accrued 114,000 followers, and Christine’s has accrued 139,000 followers.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.