See which 90 Day Fiance star met up with Sister Wives star Kody Brown in a hotel

It was a chance encounter for two unlikely TLC stars in an Arizona hotel recently when Kody Brown ran into a 90 Day Fiance alum.

Kody has been sharing his personal life with Sister Wives viewers since 2010 when the long-running show first hit the airwaves on TLC.

Fans of another hit TLC show, 90 Day Fiance, will remember Deavan Clegg, an American whose love story with South Korean native Jihoon Lee was documented on Season 1 of The Other Way. Deavan’s mom, Elicia Clegg, was also a prominent cast member during her daughter’s season on the show.

Recently, Elicia shared a photo of herself and Kody posing from inside an Arizona hotel, much to the surprise of her followers.

In the snap, Elicia and Kody were all smiles. Elicia held up a thumbs-up gesture while Kody seemingly snapped the duo’s hallway selfie.

“This would make an [interesting] crossover 🤣 😂,” Elicia captioned the photo.

90 Day Fiance alum meets up with Kody Brown for ‘interesting crossover’

Elicia’s 12.8k followers had a field day in the comments section of the post, many of them wondering why and how she and Kody ended up in the same hotel as each other.

One of Elicia’s followers must have thought she was serious about working with Kody and told her, “DONT DO IT.”

Elicia, however, confirmed that her post’s caption was only a joke and revealed, “TLC just happened to be filming at hotel I was staying at.”

In a different comment, one of Elicia’s fans was curious about the location of the hotel. As Elicia explained, she and her mother were in Arizona, the location of the hotel where Kody was spotted.

According to another one of Elicia’s fans, the rumor mill is already full of accusations that she and Kody are “courting.”

“What???” Elicia responded to the comment, “Dear God..surely people have to know I was kidding.”

Was Kody Brown in Arizona to film a Season 17 Tell All?

So why was Kody filming in Arizona? While Season 17 of Sister Wives is currently underway, it appears that TLC either needed more footage for the season, was capturing some for a future season, or perhaps was recording a Season 17 Tell All.

Last year, viewers were treated to Sister Wives: One on One, the first Tell All to air since 2019 following Season 13. It’s unclear whether there will be another Tell All following Season 17, but Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, recently hinted at one.

During an episode of Fridays with Friends on Instagram, Meri told her followers, “Just wait… the end of the season there’s usually a Tell All.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.