See what made Jovi Dufren’s mom Gwen throw a shoe at Yara Zaya

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya has a fun-loving relationship with her mother-in-law, Gwen Eymard.

Gwen is Jovi Dufren’s mom, and she and Yara’s bond has blossomed since the Ukrainian native moved to the U.S.

Proving that they have tons of fun together, Yara shared a lighthearted video on Instagram over the weekend that ended with Gwen chucking a shoe at Yara.

Yara and Gwen counted to three before the two prepared to compete in a foot race on the grass while the song Tequila by The Champs played in the background.

Yara asked, “You ready?” before counting, but when she got to “two,” she didn’t give Gwen a chance to finish counting and pushed her mother-in-law as she took off sprinting.

Gwen thought quickly and promptly removed one of her shoes, showing off her athleticism as she hurled the shoe in Yara’s direction across the yard, barely missing her daughter-in-law.

The antics got a rise out of Yara and Jovi’s 3-year-old daughter, Mylah, and the family dog got in on the fun, retrieving Gwen’s shoe from the grass. Mylah even picked up the shoe and pretended to throw it at her mom during the recording.

Yara pretended to fall over, lying on the grass, as Gwen clapped and had a laugh.

Yara captioned the video, “@gweneymard tried to race with me 😂😂 . . . #fun #motherinlaw.”

90 Day Fiance fans love seeing Yara Zaya have fun with her mother-in-law, Gwen Eymard

Yara’s post was well received by her hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers, receiving nearly 25,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

In the comments section, one 90 Day Fiance fan wrote, “I would watch your family if you guys had your own show. I love watching you,Jovi and Gwen 🥰”

Gwen showed up in the comments, too, and joked, “Yara, you should have ran faster!!!! 😂😂😂”

Yara and Gwen’s fans enjoyed watching their lighthearted interaction. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

“LMAO Mylah throwing the shoe,” wrote a fan who got a kick out of Mylah’s part in the fun.

Yara and Gwen have worked to improve their relationship

It’s been rumored that Yara and Gwen don’t get along after 90 Day Fiance viewers watched their interactions on the show. Since Yara’s family still lives in Ukraine, she has relied on Gwen as her sole babysitter, something that became a bit of a topic of contention between them.

However, the pair put those rumors to rest when they expressed their love for each other during an Instagram Story Q&A.

In fact, Gwen and her husband, Monty, purchased property in their hometown of New Orleans so they could remain close to Jovi, Yara, and Mylah.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.