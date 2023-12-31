See Theresa Nist’s first wedding dress before she marries Gerry Turner in The Golden Bachelor live wedding

The Golden Bachelor’s first live wedding is just days away.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will tie the knot on TV as Bachelor Nation watches, with some members from the various reality TV shows in attendance.

The pair have confirmed that the women from his season will be invited.

That includes Kathy Swarts, who famously feuded with Theresa during the season and ended up getting sent home for it.

When it comes to Leslie Fhima, they’ve said it would be great to have her there but aren’t sure if she wants to come.

Ahead of the big day, we’re taking a look at Theresa Nist’s first wedding, which she shared a photo of in a recent tribute to her late husband.

Theresa Nist paid tribute to her late husband Billy ahead of The Golden Bachelor wedding

As Bachelor Nation was getting to know Theresa Nist, she made sure to remember her late husband, Billy.

In a sweet and very sentimental Instagram post shared back in November, she wrote, “Billy and I met when I was 14 and he was 16. We got married at 18 and 20. He was stationed in Berlin during the Vietnam war. I took my first plane ride and we lived there for almost a year. Living in Berlin, I realize now and at the time, was a once in the lifetime experience.”

She continued, “Billy passed away nine years ago today. Remembering my late husband and remembering all the veterans who served our country so that we could be free, not to do whatever we please, but to do the right thing.”

The carousel of photos featured a much younger Theresa and her handsome husband Billy.

The eighth photo in shows the lovely couple on their wedding day and gives us a great look at Theresa’s white wedding dress, which was very modest.

The long dress hit at her ankles and featured long sleeves and a high neck. She wore her long, brunette hair down and flowy while holding a bouquet of white flowers,

Billy’s tuxedo featured a white blazer to match her dress. It had black piping that matched his black tuxedo pants and black bow tie.

They were a very good-looking couple and the image was very much reminiscent of the 1970s when they were wed.

What to know about Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s live The Golden Bachelor wedding

It’s not clear yet what kind of dress Theresa will be wearing when she marries Gerry but it’s a safe bet that it won’t be as modest as her first.

What we do know is that the wedding takes place at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California.

The Golden Bachelor couple has made it clear that the women from the season are invited, even Kathy Swarts and she likely will be on hand.

We’re hoping that Jesse Palmer will officiate but that has not been confirmed. If not, it would be a great surprise to see Susan Noles step up and do the honors. After all, that’s what she does for a living.

After the big day, Gerry and Theresa will head off on their honeymoon in Italy, a trip Jesse told them about on finale night and that Gerry declared would be their honeymoon.

Following that, they are considering a move to South Carolina together as Gerry lives in Indiana and Theresa lives in New Jersey, which meant they ended up spending Christmas apart this year.

The Golden Bachelor live wedding airs on Thursday, January 4 at 8/7c on ABC.