See the RHOA stars’ sizzling swimsuit looks as they hit the beach in Greece

The ladies from The Real Housewives of Atlanta are showing up and showing out in the Cradle of Western civilization.

The housewives have been making waves since arriving in Greece, and this time around there’s no drama involved.

Instead, it’s their sizzling bikini pics that are heating up the Grecian sands and even social media.

A few hours ago, 53-year-old Cynthia Bailey shared a group shot of all the women on Instagram, posing for a stunning photo at the beach.

In the photo, Kandi Burrus, Nene Leakes, Tanya Sam, Marlo Hampton, and Cynthia Bailey all opted for classic black swimsuits in a range of different styles.

Marlo – arguably the most stylish cast member in the entire Bravo franchise – did not disappoint.

She accessorized her high-cut swimsuit with an oversized Gucci belt, a bucket hat, and gold jewelry.

The Fashionista gave us a closer look at her outfit

She shared a series of photos on her own IG page, complementing the ensemble with a large straw bag, which has a quote befitting of the style queen, “The world is my runway”

Porsha was also in the group photo, clad in a one-piece swimsuit, but opted for a bright floral print complete with a matching kimono – as seen below in a picture of her and Nene.

During last night’s episode, the women of Atlanta showed off their bikini bods and they competed in some friendly competition while on the beach.

The women seemed to be having a great time soaking up the Grecian sun.

The RHOA alums have been showing off a bunch of stunning photos in the past week while dressing to the nines in Grecian inspired outfits.

Things have taken a drastic change since the RHOA ladies left

The European country is now on lockdown as they try to quell the spread of COVID-19.

The Atlanta housewives are back on U.S. shores and are also observing self-isolation protocol as mandated by the government.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 can also be blamed for the cancelation of the RHOA reunion, which was set to film soon.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.