See the latest 90 Day Fiance cast members to hop on the Barbie selfie trend

Using a selfie generator to create a Barbie selfie is all the rage on social media, and some of the cast members from 90 Day Fiance are getting on board with the latest trend.

With the Barbie movie featuring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie set to premiere this summer, all things Barbie are currently trending.

There’s even a website, BarbieSelfie.ai, that allows users to upload a selfie that will generate a customized Barbie (or Ken) photo using their image.

The website says, “Welcome to Barbie Land, where you can be Barbie (or Ken). Click below to become an instant icon!”

Making use of the generator online, several 90 Day Fiance stars shared their images on Instagram.

Yara Zaya took to her Instagram Story to kick off the weekend and shared her Barbie selfie. Yara chose a photo of herself, appropriately clad in hot pink and looking glam as usual, and had some fun with the app.

The caption above Yara’s photo read, “This Barbie send you home before 6pm 😂.”

Next up was Miona Bell, who used a photo of herself donning a ponytail from her Miona Beauty collection, holding her pup, Moon. Miona wore a striped sweater with a mock neck and smiled, looking chic and put together for the stunning snap.

Miona’s caption aptly stated, “This Barbie is a business woman.”

Minoa’s 90 Day Fiance Season 9 co-star and close friend, Thais Ramone, also had some fun with the generator. Thais used a photo in which she smiled directly at the camera with her hair secured in a high, partially braided style.

Thais wore a green ribbed tank top with a button-down shirt partially open over top. Her caption read, “This Barbie is a coach.”

Thais’ husband, Patrick Mendes, also took part in the trend, but instead of becoming Ken, he chose to become a Barbie too.

Patrick made a silly face, opening his mouth in the photo he chose, and his caption read, “This Barbie is a flight attendant.”

Jen Boecher, one of the newest 90 Day Fiance cast members from Season 4 of The Other Way, also had some fun becoming Barbie. Jen used a beautiful smiling photo of herself and set hers to the very apropos song Barbie Girl by Aqua.

“This Barbie is a limited edition,” read Jen’s caption.

Darcey Silva kicked off the Barbie selfie trend

Darcey Silva from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Darcey & Stacey was one of the first TLC stars to use the Barbie generator, as Monsters and Critics previously reported. Darcey went all out, sharing not one but two Barbie selfies.

Darcey’s Barbie selfie captions read, “This Barbie is in it to win it” and “This Barbie is an icon.”

The Barbie movie, by director Greta Gerwig, is slated to premiere in theaters on July 21, 2023. You can watch the teaser trailer for Barbie below.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.