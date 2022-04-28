See Scott Disick’s hilarious response to Sofia Richie’s engagement announcement

Scott Disick recently made a joke about his ex-girlfriends getting engaged on Instagram. Pic credit: @letthelordbewithyou/Instagram

Scott Disick has again shown he is the king of comedy in reality television after posting an Instagram photo poking fun at Sofia Richie’s engagement.

Lord Disick, as he likes to refer to himself, posted a picture of himself in a speedboat with the caption, “In the 305 just call me good luck chuck.”

For those who don’t know, he’s referencing the movie Good Luck Chuck, starring Dane Cook.

In it, Dane’s character, Chuck, realizes that every girl who sleeps with him finds their soulmate afterward.

For those who know anything about Scott’s personal life, it’s very obvious what he’s trying to say. Unfortunately for Scott, he isn’t the luckiest in love.

Scott’s ex-girlfriends, Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie have become engaged

Scott saw the funny side in the fact that his most high-profile ex-girlfriends, Kourtney Kardashian (mother of his three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign) and Sofia Richie, are engaged.

Scott’s followers praised him for laughing at himself, with one follower writing, “Scott you are too funny at least you’re able to make a joke out of all of this.”

Another fan wrote, “There’s the Scott Disick we all know and love.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hasn’t had much luck in love after splitting from Kourtney Kardashian for the last time in 2016 after a nearly decade-long on-again-off-again romance that audiences saw play out on the reality show.

Sofia Richie got engaged after dating Scott for three years

Scott started dating Sofia Richie not long after his last split from Kourtney, and the pair were together for three years.

She got engaged to music executive Elliot Grainge last week after the pair started dating in early 2021.

Sofia posted an Instagram shot of her now-fiance Elliot down on one knee in front of a beach at sunset, surrounded by candles, while Sofia cupped her hands over her mouth in shock.

She captioned the Instagram shot, “Forever isn’t long enough.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got ‘married’ in Las Vegas

Kourtney married Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker in Las Vegas recently though they have yet to obtain a license and called it “practice.”

Travis Barker’s proposal will be shown on The Kardashians on Hulu

In a recent trailer for an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Scott says he and Kourtney’s kids were upset that they were kept in the dark about Travis Barker’s proposal to her.

After the surprise proposal, the trailer shows Khloe Kardashian at Scott’s house asking how the kids felt about it, with Scott responding, “They were upset. They didn’t understand why they weren’t there.”

He later asks, “Hopefully, they’re invited to the wedding. Am I invited to the wedding?”

Will Scott ever find his happily ever after? Or will he be forever pining away for Kourtney?

The Kardashians airs on Hulu.