See photos of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Josh McGuffey at his new job — At Chick-fil-A

Josh McGuffey has traded a career in the HVAC industry for a job at a famous fast-food chain.

Josh and his wife, Lily, debuted their storyline in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

The 47-year-old Bluffton, South Carolina, native gave up his life in the States to move across the world to live in Lily’s native country, China.

Like every other couple from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Josh and Lily had their fair share of ups and downs.

Josh was infamous for lying to Lily about his ex and not showing any interest in sex for nearly a year. To make matters worse, Lily’s daughter, Vivian, was not his biggest fan.

The last we heard from Josh, the reality TV alum was splitting from his wife, Lily.

Josh split from Lily last year and returned to the US

As Monsters and Critics reported in November 2024, he announced the news on TikTok.

Shortly thereafter, Lily confirmed their split, accusing Josh of “breaking her heart” and “shattering” her “beautiful” dreams.

While living in China, Josh struggled with being unable to work and Lily being the breadwinner.

But since then, Josh has relocated from China to Hawaii, and that’s not a worry for him anymore.

Josh was spotted working at a fast-food restaurant in Hawaii

Photos have surfaced online depicting Josh at his new place of employment: Chick-fil-A.

90 Day Fiance blogger Shabooty shared the breaking news on Instagram.

In the photos, Josh is seen ringing up customers at the counter of a Chick-fil-A in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In the exclusive snaps, Josh is wearing the franchise’s signature red polo shirt with a white oval name tag.

90 Day Fiance fans are happy to see Josh isn’t ‘begging’ for money

In the comments section, 90 Day Fiance fans reacted to the tea, and many were happy for Josh because he’s working and not mooching off his parents.

“Hey, he works an honest job. Good for him. He’s not drifting or begging for free money on TikTok,” voiced one of Josh’s advocates.

A second commenter added, “Good for him, at least he didn’t turn into a grifter.”

“Hey a job is a job. 🤷🏻‍♀️ but hopefully he’s staying single for a while and getting his s**t together. 🥴🤦🏻‍♀️,” wrote @_lovely_light231.

Josh was trepidatious about not working while living in China: ‘I’ve always worked’

When Josh introduced himself to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers, he expressed worry about the stress he would face not being able to work in China as long as he was living there on a spousal visa.

“I recently quit my job doing HVAC sales to move to China, and I’m on a spousal visa,” Josh shared.

He explained that after five years, he was eligible to apply for a 10-year residency visa, but until then, he couldn’t legally work.

Additionally, Josh said that traditionally, men are the breadwinners in Chinese culture, which weighed heavily on his mind.

“It bothers me [because] I’ve always worked. And I want to feel like I can contribute and not be a deadbeat,” Josh shared.

Clearly, now that Josh has moved out of China and is living in warm and sunny Hawaii, that’s no longer a concern for him.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.