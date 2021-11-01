See Maci Bookout’s family with Teen Mom OG crew dressed as Mario Kart characters for Halloween

Maci Bookout and her family chose a Mario Kart theme this year for their Halloween costumes. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout loves to dress up with her family for Halloween and this year was no exception.

For this year’s Halloween costumes, Maci, her husband Taylor, and their kids Bentley, Jayde, and Maverick chose to dress as characters from Mario Kart.

Maci shared pics from Halloween on her Instagram Feed that showed off not only her family but Teen Mom OG’s film crew, who also participated in the dress-up fun.

Maci Bookout is joined by Teen Mom OG crew for a Mario-themed Halloween

“It’s-a Mario time! 🎈🍌🍄👑🎃” Maci captioned her Instagram post.

Posing on their driveway, Maci showed off her Luigi costume next to her husband Taylor, who dressed as the main character from Mario Kart, and Luigi’s brother, Mario himself.

Maci’s eldest son Bentley dressed as Diddy Kong, her daughter Jayde dressed as Princess Peach, and her youngest child, son Maverick, was Bowser, AKA King Koopa.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

MTV’s production crew dressed as various reward items in the game that earn players increased speed and invincibility, such as Question Block, Starman, and coins.

In her last Instagram slide, Maci shared a video of herself and Taylor sitting in a golf cart. She turned the camera on Taylor, telling him to say, “It’s me, Mario!” in his best Mario voice.

In another Instagram post, which Maci captioned, “It’s-a Mario time! #bowsershuffle 🎈🍌🍄👑🎃,” she shared a video of the kids running through the yard, simulating playing as Mario Kart characters.

The Teen Mom OG crew stood still in various spots throughout the yard, and the kids had to tap their hands to earn the reward as they pretended to race each other like go-karts.

Maci and her crew then took the party inside, where she shared a pic of yellow, green, and pink balloons next to each of the kids’ costumes which sat on the dining room table.

Maci and Taylor’s past Halloween costumes

Maci and Taylor love to go all-out for Halloween with the kids every year.

Last year, during the height of Tiger King’s popularity on Netflix, Maci, Taylor, and the kids went all in when they dressed as characters from the series.

Bentley dressed as Joe Exotic, Maci as Carole Baskin, Taylor as Jeff Lowe, and Jayde and Maverick dressed as baby tigers.

In 2019, Maci and her family chose an Addams Family theme for their costumes.

Meanwhile, Maci has recently found herself embroiled in the Teen Mom OG feud between Cheyenne Floyd and Mackenzie McKee.

When Maci shared a video from the filming of the Teen Mom OG reunion that didn’t include Mackenzie McKee, it rekindled a feud that stems from this past spring.

In the meantime, this season of Teen Mom OG has featured Maci’s storyline without Ryan Edwards and his family for the first time.

Although Maci’s storyline focuses on serious topics, like her struggle with PTSD, Teen Mom OG fans want the drama that Ryan and his family used to bring.

Keep an eye out for a premiere date for the Teen Mom OG spinoff show, as Maci is rumored to be part of the cast.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.