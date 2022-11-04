Kourtney Kardashian wore an eye-catching black bikini in Khloe Kardashian’s birthday tribute for Kendall Jenner. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Kendall Jenner recently received a slew of birthday wishes on social media, and it seems like every Kardashian and their friends are having birthdays with all the shoutouts lately.

Plus, in the Kardashian world, a birthday is always a great excuse to post flattering photos in sexy outfits and show off all the fun parties they’ve had along the way.

Of course, in Khloe’s post for Kendall’s birthday, there were still some throwbacks and childhood photos from before the family found fame on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. It’s somewhat refreshing to see that they were once a normal family who threw birthday parties with paper plates and plastic cups.

But, it’s the more recent photos that garner all the attention, showing the sisters in bikinis and looking simply stunning.

While many of her family and friends posted Instagram Stories that would disappear in 24 hours, Khloe went a step further and shared a carousel of pictures featuring Kendall through the years as well as their sister Kourtney in a bikini.

Of course, the pictures of them as kids were a far cry from the last photo in the series, in which the sisters left little to the imagination in their ensembles.

Kourtney Kardashian stunned in a bikini under a mesh dress for Kendall Jenner bday tribute

Khloe shared the birthday tribute carousel for her sister Kendall, but it was Kourtney Kardashian who really stole the attention with her ensemble in the last pic.

In it, Kourtney wore a black metallic bikini that hugged her waist and accentuated her gorgeous curves with a top that gave great support and pushed up her chest.

Of course, being that she appeared to be attending an event at night, it wouldn’t have been appropriate to wear just the bikini.

Kourtney slipped into a long, sheer dress that was made of a mesh material and covered in glitter. It featured long sleeves and went all the way up to the top of her neck, giving a classy yet sexy vibe.

She accessorized with nothing but a simple pair of clear, strappy heels, and parted her short, dark hair in the middle while leaving it straight.

Kourtney went for dark eye makeup and nude, matte lipstick, looking glamorous as always.

She stood between her two sisters, Kendall and Khloe, with Kendall wearing a short red mini dress and Khloe in a glittering bodysuit.

Kourtney recently launched her vitamin and supplement brand Lemme

Kourtney is currently hard at work promoting her new vitamin and supplement brand, Lemme.

The brand started with three different gummy vitamins for its initial launch: Lemme Matcha, Lemme Chill, and Lemme Focus.

They later introduced Lemme DeBloat, and for a limited time only, Lemme Fall in Love, which is an “organic flower elixir.”

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.