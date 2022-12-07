Kim Kardashian is debuting a new hair color as the reality star appears to be beginning her transition back to dark hair. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has a new hair color, just in time for the holidays, after enjoying platinum tresses for seven months.

The reality TV star unveiled her latest hair color while on a quick trip to Miami. Kim was one of the famous faces to head to Florida for Art Basel over the weekend. Other big names in attendance included Cardi B, Madonna, and Khloe Kardashian.

The paparazzi caught Kim and her new honey-blonde hairdo during a night out with her sister Khloe.

Kim posted the paparazzi shots on her IG, but her latest social media share offered an up close and personal look at her warmer locks.

The two-part post highlighted Kim’s stunning new hair and athletic figure.

The SKKN founder let the pictures do the talking, selecting a honeypot emoji as her caption.

Kim was sure to tag Chris Appleton, her hairstylist who helped her go blonde in May for the 2022 Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian stuns with new honey hair

Kim went sleeveless in a black crop top that showed her abs. She paired the black top with trendy high-waisted moto pants. She also wore a silver nameplate necklace which contrasted with the dark shirt.

Thanks to the short top, Kim’s ab lines were visible, and it was clear that the mother-of-four didn’t skip ab day.

Kim glowed with the honey hair color as the shade complemented her warm skin complexion. She still sported her dark roots, opting to color her previously platinum ends.

She donned soft glam makeup with a matte lip, bronzed cheeks, and long lashes.

A swipe right showed Kim with her makeup artist Mario and hairstylist, Chris.

While Chris dyed Kim’s hair and Mario caked Kim’s face, Kim attributed her glow to her skincare line, SKKN.

Kim Kardashian’s SKKN skincare

Kim released SKKN, a new skincare line featuring nine products.

SKKN features a cleanser, toner, and exfoliator, to prepare skin for any makeup application. She also unveiled a hyaluronic acid serum, a vitamin C serum, a face cream, an eye cream, oil drops, and night oil.

Kim announced a special SKKN sale last week and revealed that fans could get a 15 percent discount just in time for the holidays.

The caption read, “The @SKKN Holiday Shop is live! 🎁 Discover limited edition gift sets to bring home for the holidays, curated with your skin needs in mind. Save 15% online or at the SKKN BY KIM Holiday Pop-up.”

Time will tell what 2023 has in store for Kim Kardashian, with the New Year around the corner.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.