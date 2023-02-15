See how Kara Bass and her ‘forever Valentine’ Guillermo Rojer celebrated Valentine’s Day

90 Day Fiance couple Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer got in touch with their romantic sides to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day.

Since her and Guillermo’s appearance on Season 9 of the flagship series, Kara has become a fan-favorite.

The TLC star has become known for her fabulous fashion sense and GRWM videos, but her Valentine’s Day Instagram activity was all about her and Guillermo and their love for each other.

Kara shared some pics and videos on Instagram from the most romantic day of the year.

In an IG Reel, Kara posted a video compilation of some of her and her husband of nearly two years, Guillermo’s favorite moments.

Appropriately, the song Valentine by Laufrey played over the video as photos of the photogenic couple appeared, including some solo shots of Guillermo, as well as some images from their wedding day, which 90 Day Fiance viewers witnessed during their time on the show.

Kara declared her love for her husband in the caption, which read, “Happy Valentines to my forever Valentine @guillermorojer. Thank you for making me a mother and loving me so unconditionally. 💕✨ #iloveyou.”

In her Instagram Stories, Kara shared a photo of her gorgeous floral bouquet from Guillermo, consisting of red, pink, and white flowers.

She captioned the pic, “I think this Valentines Day is my favorite.”

In another image, Kara shared a sweet digital message from Guillermo, which read, “I’m very lucky to have you cause you are the best mother I love you.”

Kara also shared an adorable photo of her and Guillermo’s 3-month-old son, Nicolas, getting a bath and smiling at his Mommy, and captioned it, “My other forever Valentine.”

Kara continues to show off her impeccable style for Valentine’s Day weekend

Last weekend, Kara, Guillermo, and little Nico celebrated Valentine’s Day a little early with a getaway to Hotel Zena in Washington, D.C.

The trio enjoyed sightseeing, shopping, food, and everything else the nation’s capital has to offer. And, of course, in true Kara fashion, the red-headed beauty shared her GRWM for her Valentine’s Day trip.

Kara went casual to go sightseeing in a Valentine’s Day themed outfit featuring pale pink pants and a navy blue sweater with a heart design. She added white tennis shoes to complete the fun and flirty look.

In another post, Kara shared her more elegant attire, a silky red dress paired with a pink, cherry-patterned cardigan, further showing off her impeccable style.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.