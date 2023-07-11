See Farrah Abraham’s teenage daughter Sophia make her ‘epic’ modeling debut

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham’s daughter, Sophia, is growing up fast and learning to express herself.

The 14-year-old is discovering who she is and what she likes, and it appears that Sophia has her sights set on a career in modeling.

Farrah and Sophia posted some footage of the young lady’s recent modeling debut while attending Coco Rocha Model Camp.

Farrah shared a Boomerang of herself, Sophia, and Coco striking a pose in between Sophia’s takes.

Sophia looked ready to work the camera as she struck a stylish pose, clad in a leather jacket, black crop top, and black cargo pants. Sophia rocked purple-and-black hair and added knee-high leather boots to her edgy look.

In the caption of the pic, Farrah wrote of her daughter, “Your one epic model!”

Farrah Abraham’s daughter Sophia is a natural in front of the camera

In the second slide of the post below, Sophia could be seen working her magic, looking like a professional in front of the photographers.

Sophia thanked Coco in her Instagram Story, posting a pic of herself with the Canadian fashion model, which she captioned, “Model behavior.”

In another slide from Sophia’s Stories, the teenager sat on a box as photographers captured her striking several different poses, this time clad in a long-sleeved pantsuit.

Sophia continued to show off her natural talent in front of the camera in another slide, putting her model camp knowledge to good use.

Teen Mom alum Farrah has come under fire for her parenting decisions and for allowing Sophia to express herself

Sophia’s modeling gig comes on the heels of Farrah receiving some serious backlash for her parenting choices. While in Amsterdam earlier this year to celebrate her 32nd birthday, Farrah brought Sophia along as she walked around the Red Light District, an area popular for promoting prostitution.

Farrah also found herself at the center of debate when she allowed Sophia to get a septum piercing for her 13th birthday and again for allowing the minor to get more facial piercings for her 14th birthday.

Despite the criticism she received, Farrah defended her actions and fired back at mom-shamers.

“I won’t be shaming my daughter,” Farrah told In Touch. “I LOVE and support Sophia 100 percent on who and what she wants to become.”

“The mom shamers should recognize what some kids will grow out of and what they [will not],” Farrah continued, adding, “I have all the compassion for her as I wish I had as a teen.”

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c on MTV.