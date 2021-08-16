See Blake Moynes hilariously mock Katie Thurston’s swimsuit photoshoot

Blake Moynes poked fun at his fiance Katie Thurston as he posed by the poolside. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelorette star Blake Moynes showed off his sense of humor by recreating his fiancee, Katie Thurston’s swimsuit photoshoot.

Katie certainly showed that she has a goofy side during her time on Matt’s season of The Bachelor and her own season of The Bachelorette.

Blake is quickly proving why his personality appealed to Katie Thurston and how he ended up getting her final rose with his most recent Instagram upload.

Blake did a parody of Katie’s sexy swimsuit pics. He did a solid job matching Katie’s photoshoot. He wore the same color scheme with a kelly green, short-sleeved sport jacket and bubble gum pink swim trunks.

He copied her poses and even facial expressions as he posed by the pool.

In the first post, he posed by the pool ladder in three shots smoldering, sticking his booty out, and laughing.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

He even used the same caption, writing, “First they’re sour…then they’re sweet.”

He also gave Katie “inspo” credit.

Here’s Katie’s original post for comparison.

In her shoot, Katie wore a green blazer and a pink one-piece.

In the second post, he combined Katie’s second and third set of swimsuit photos and nailed her poses from working it on the pool floor to lunging with sunglasses and finally lounging on a pool float.

“Can’t feel your shade when I’m busy soaking up the sun…The end of the series,” he wrote, mimicking her two captions.

Now the real question is — who wore it better?

Katie responds to Blake’s swimsuit photoshoot

Katie responded to Blake’s photoshoot, and as expected, she found the whole ordeal highly amusing.

Katie took to the comments section of both of Blake’s posts to respond to the cheeky shoot.

“I can’t. Even. With you,” Katie wrote on Blake’s initial post.

Pic credit: @blakemonyes/Instagram

Katie finally answered the question fans have all been pondering.

“You wore it best,” she said, admitting defeat.

Pic credit: @blakemonyes/Instagram

Katie Thurston gave Blake Moynes her final rose on The Bachelorette

The final episode of The Bachelorette Season 17 aired on August 9.

During this episode, Katie gave Blake her final rose and accepted his proposal, but viewers weren’t so sure that’s how the episode would go down from the start.

The episode started with Katie crying on the floor after Greg Grippo’s dramatic exit.

At that point, Katie wasn’t sure if she was going to continue filming.

She decided to stay and ended up telling Blake she loved him on their fantasy suite date.

Blake, however, was getting second thoughts about putting a ring on it.

He talked to host Tayshia Adams about his hesitation but eventually built up the courage to pop the question.

The two are still happily together.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, August 16 at 8/7c on ABC.