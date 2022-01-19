Security guard involved in altercation with Farrah Abraham speaks out, says Teen Mom OG alum hit her in eye

A security guard says Farrah Abraham hit her. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham has been speaking out since her arrest over the weekend, but now a female security guard involved in the altercation has come forward. The woman shared a lengthy message on social media after the incident and accused the former MTV star of hitting her in the eye and leaving her bruised.

The woman, Megan Armstrong, spoke out after Farrah went on social media and claimed she was attacked, threatening to press charges after a citizen’s arrest was placed on her on Saturday night.

Farrah and her friends were out in Hollywood enjoying a meal at the restaurant Grandmaster Recorders when things took an ugly turn. The night came to an abrupt end for Farrah after being arrested for battery.

Video of the incident was captured by TMZ and showed Farrah on the ground as a male security guard held her down. A female security guard can also be seen in the video.

Security guard accuses Farrah Abraham of hitting her before arrest

Armstrong, who was on duty at Grandmaster Recorder during the night of Farrah Abraham’s arrest, shared a message on Instagram giving her side of the story as to what went down on Saturday night.

According to Megan Armstrong, the Teen Mom OG star did put her hands on her, but she says she didn’t hit her back out of fear she would lose her job.

“This is all so embarrassing yet I have to stand up for myself, not physically, by hitting her back because that would cause problems for me,” wrote Megan. “I really have way too much to lose.”

She continued, “I’m a student last few months in my bachelor’s program, I’m [taking] care of my mom who has cancer. I work hard physically and mentally. “

Security guard says she’s blind in the eye that Farrah Abraham hit her in

Megan continued to dish about the altercation that took place between her and the Teen Mom OG alum which ultimately led to Farrah’s arrest.

“What’s annoying is walking around, or just going to work, it’s the worst,” wrote Megan. “I’m proud of myself for not feeding into my old demons and fighting this woman, yet I’m ashamed because I’m walking around with a bruise on my face.”

Megan also noted that she’s embarrassed about the incident “because I look like a punk.”

“People already look at me weird because I’m blind in the same eye she hit me in and my eye sometimes [has] a mind of its own. Now I have this bruise,” she added.

Farrah claims that she never put her hands on anyone and said she was attacked and assaulted. The 30-year-old has also said that she plans to press charges.

