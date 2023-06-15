Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres next month: Here’s everything you need to know

90 Day Fiance fans, get ready because there’s another season of international love stories coming to TLC next month.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is just weeks away, with seven couples, including some familiar faces from previous seasons.

Returning from Season 4 of The Other Way are Daniele Gates, 42, and Yohan Geronimo, 33. Although it seemed their marriage was over as of the Season 4 Tell All, they’ll make a comeback as they attempt a do-over.

Daniele and Yohan hope to welcome a baby together, buy a house, and start a business, but they still have unresolved issues that interfere with their plans.

Another returning couple is Kenny Niedermeier, 60, and Armando Rubio, 34, from Season 2 of The Other Way.

Although their relationship seemed one of the least tumultuous, they’ll face struggles when discussing whether to have children together. Add in a potential move to Mexico City, and their marriage will be tested to its core.

Five new couples will join Daniele and Yohan and Kenny and Armando on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Five new couples will join the cast this season, including 43-year-old Sarper and 41-year-old Shekinah, 24-year-old Kirsten and 27-year-old Julio, 33-year-old Tejaswi (TJ) and 30-year-old Kimberly, 44-year-old Holly and 40-year-old Wayne, and 23-year-old Brandan and 23-year-old Mary.

Shekinah, an L.A.-based aesthetician, met Sarper, a model and personal trainer, during a trip to Turkey. After just two days and plenty of sexual chemistry, the couple fell head over heels for each other. Despite warnings from her family about Sarper’s playboy ways, Shekinah gives up her life in the U.S. to be with Sarper in Turkey.

Julio is a DJ based out of New York who fell in love with Dutch beauty Kirsten after finding her via his Explore page on Instagram. The two ended up quarantining together for a week, and Julio is ready to move to the Netherlands to live with Kirsten. However, when Kirsten arrives in the U.S. to meet Julio’s mom, she discovers shocking information that jeopardizes their future.

Alabama native and clairvoyant Kimberly says she met TJ in a dream. After falling for him on social media, Kimberly decided to travel to India to meet TJ in person, and the two got engaged. Kimberly will give up her independence and live in a family home with TJ, where she’ll realize just what she’s getting herself into.

There’s plenty of drama coming to Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Holly is a barber from Utah who met Wayne, a plumbing business owner from South Africa, on a dating site for Jehovah’s Witnesses. Holly’s family is worried about her safety when she plans to move to South Africa — so much so that her mother takes matters into her own hands and travels there to check on her daughter. Adding to her stress, Holly only has one week until her wedding once she arrives in South Africa.

Brandan and Mary have never met in person but spend nearly every second of their time together on video chat, including eating, sleeping, and having phone sex. Although they’re basically attached at the hip (virtually, anyway), their families aren’t sold on their relationship. Brandan doesn’t listen to his family’s concerns and is investing everything into building his and Mary’s home in her native Philippines.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres on Monday, July 10 at 8/7c on TLC.