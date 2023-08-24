Season 18 of Sister Wives will be the last unless Kody Brown ‘can find a new wife’

Sister Wives viewers have been questioning the future of the series ever since the Brown family’s dynamic was drastically altered.

When Christine Brown divorced Kody Brown in 2021, it paved the way for two more of Kody’s wives to follow suit.

Janelle and Kody separated in 2022, and in January 2023, Meri Brown announced her and Kody’s marriage termination on Instagram.

While the goal of the Sister Wives series was to educate viewers about the pros of polygamy, it ended up doing exactly the opposite.

Now that Kody and Robyn Brown are essentially monogamists following Christine, Janelle, and Meri leaving their plural union, what does that mean for future seasons of Sister Wives, if any at all?

According to a Brown family insider, unless Kody adds another wife to his and Robyn’s marriage, Season 18 will be the last season of Sister Wives.

The future of Sister Wives depends on Kody Brown ‘finding a new wife’

After leaving Kody, Christine was given her own digital spinoff show, Cooking with Just Christine, and the insider tells The Sun that this was a “test” by TLC to see if Sister Wives viewers genuinely want to watch a spinoff featuring Christine and Janelle.

“If that’s the case, then it’s practically guaranteed that this will be the last season of Sister Wives,” they told the outlet.

However, the source claims that if a new sister wife were to enter the scene, Sister Wives would continue beyond Season 18.

“If [Kody] can find a new wife and keep his story going, there will be more Sister Wives seasons. If not, it’s going to come to an end, and there will be a spinoff – or spinoffs – and the family will move on with their next adventure,” the insider added.

Sister Wives fans have voiced their desire for a spinoff featuring Christine and Janelle, showcasing the ladies’ lives after they split from Kody.

Janelle joined Christine on Cooking with Just Christine this season, perhaps as another test to gauge viewers’ interest in watching them interact without Kody, Robyn, and Meri.

Will Kody give polygamy another try and add a second wife to his and Robyn’s marriage?

So, would Kody bring another wife into the mix in an effort to salvage the series? It was rumored that the curly-haired father of 18 was already on the prowl when he and Robyn were spotted with a mystery blonde woman in Las Vegas earlier this year.

The woman in question accompanied Kody and Robyn during a trip to Caesar’s Palace, prompting Sister Wives fans to speculate that Kody was courting the unidentified female.

Judging by Kody’s statements about polygamy in recent months, however, it doesn’t seem likely that the TLC star is interested in taking on any more wives. After all, most Sister Wives fans believe that Robyn has been plotting to be Kody’s only wife all along.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.