Sean Lowe’s 5-year-old son sings along to ‘Fancy Like’

Sean Lowe’s son sings Fancy Like. Pic credit: ABC

Sean Lowe very quickly became a fan favorite while on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette, where he placed third.

Because of his charisma, morals and values, and overall good guy persona, Sean was chosen as The Bachelor for Season 17 of the franchise. After choosing his winner as Catherine Giudici, the duo was married and now has three kids together, making them a huge success story for the show.

While Isaiah is a carbon copy of his mama, and Mia, the youngest and only girl, is a good mix of both Catherine and Sean, the couple’s oldest, Samuel, is a spitting image of his dad… with the same blond hair and adorable smile.

Samuel recently put his cuteness on display while singing in the car.

Samuel showed off his vocals in a video with his dad, Sean Lowe

As country music fans around the country have been obsessed with the beat and lyrics of Walker Hayes’ song, Fancy Like, little Samuel Lowe is no exception.

While his dad Sean, a former Bachelor star and collegiate football player at K-State University, played the song in their vehicle and held the video to record his oldest child singing along, Samuel belted out the lyrics in his cute little five-year-old voice.

Sean took to his Instagram page to post the adorable video of Samuel and also captioned it by saying, “Nailed it.”

Walker Hayes himself commented on Samuel’s video

In fact, the sing-along didn’t only catch the attention of Sean’s followers and Bachelor Nation fans, but Walker Hayes himself took the time to comment on Samuel’s singing of his own song.

Walker Hayes declared, “Oh my this is amazing.” After that post, Sean responded back to the famous country singer, “@walkerhayes this will make Samuel’s life.”

Pic credit: @seanloweksu/Instagram

Other Bachelor Nation fans loved Samuel’s rendition of the song as well

One viewer claimed, “definitely prefer his version than walker hayes’. (blue heart hands clapping emoji).”

Two others exclaimed, “Oh my gosh!!! Adorable!!!” and “On the money (bullseye and laughing/crying emojis).”

Yet one more fan loved hearing Samuel sing Fancy Like, but she thinks that he should learn and try the dance with it next time.

Pic credit: @seanloweksu/Instagram

Catherine and Sean have not only defied the odds by surviving after the show, but they have thrived and fallen more and more in love over the years through their engagement, their marriage, and in having three children whom they love and adore and are extremely proud of.

