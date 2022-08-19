Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici’s first child goes to kindergarten

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe send their first child to school. Pic credit: @catherinegiudici/Instagram

When former college football player Sean Lowe appeared for the first time on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette, he won over Bachelor Nation.

Thus, he was then named the next Bachelor, where he warmed viewers’ hearts even more as a genuine, honest, and loving leading man.

After choosing his winner in Catherine Giudici, the two went on to marry and become fan favorites within the Bachelor franchise.

Still together today, the couple is one of the best examples of the franchise’s love story working. In fact, the duo has three children together: Samuel, Isaiah, and Mia.

As Catherine and Sean are now social media influencers, they consistently post photos and videos from their travels together, and some of their children and happy family.

Now the Bachelor Nation couple has gone through another milestone and first together: sending their eldest son, Samuel Lowe, off to kindergarten.

Catherine Giudici and husband Sean Lowe send their eldest to kindergarten

Catherine posted to her Instagram account that she and Sean’s eldest son, Samuel, is now officially a kindergartener.

She included a montage of photos and videos of little Samuel as she, Sean, and Isaiah walked him in for his first day of elementary school.

Samuel could be seen holding his first-day sign, walking to school as he held his mom’s hand, taking a picture in front of the school building, and taking one with Catherine on the front porch.

As they walked down the sidewalk, viewers could see the crossing guard excited about the first day as well, as she shouted to the kids to have a great first day.

Isaiah and Samuel also shared a hug goodbye before Samuel headed into his classroom, and then he sported a self-colored and made a first-day hat.

Bachelor Nation reacts to Catherine Giudici’s photo drop

As fans posted red and blue hearts in the comment section, one also exclaimed, “He’s your twin! What a handsome boy.”

Another viewer wrote, “Adorable! And that crossing guard is the VIP of the day! I mean I’m pretty sure he has to be [GOAT] in the crossing guard world!”

Others couldn’t believe how grown-up Samuel looked and wished him the best year ever.

One follower couldn’t get over the brotherly hug and love between Samuel and Isaiah, as another declared, “Eeeek, the hand-holding–he’s just the sweetest! Soak it all in, mama!”

Bachelor Nation hopes that Samuel had the best day ever as he ventures into the world of elementary school.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.