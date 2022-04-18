Scott Disick left out of The Kardashians’ family Easter celebration

Scott Disick wasn’t seen in any photos from the Kardashian Easter celebration this weekend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldWide

The Kardashian-Jenner family got together for an Easter celebration on Sunday, but viewers noticed a once-familiar face missing from their pictures.

Scott Disick was not present in any of the Kardashians’ Easter celebration pictures this year, reminding fans of Scott not attending the barbecue in the first episode of The Kardashians.

Based on photos from his social media, it looks like Scott spent Easter enjoying a hobby rather than an Easter dinner with the people he considers to be his only family.

Scott Disick celebrated Easter on the water away from Kardashian family

The whole Kardashian family shared their pictures from their Easter celebration on Instagram, though most of the photographs are unavailable now that the Instagram Stories have expired.

Kim and Khloe shared photos of many Easter-themed arrangements, including flower vases filled with eggs, rabbit napkin rings, grassy decor, and even carrot decorations that can be spotted throughout the event.

However, in each of the photos, Scott was nowhere to be found. His own Instagram story shed some light on his whereabouts.

In a since-expired Instagram Story post, Scott appeared to be out on the water, enjoying his Sunday on a boat. In the background, viewers could see bright blue skies, deep blue water, and a bit of the city’s skyline.

He captioned the photo, “Cig,” which seems to reference the boat as Scott is a fan of Cigarette boats. A picture of Scott’s Instagram story can be viewed here. Photos of the Kardashian family’s Easter celebration can be seen here.

Scott Disick might finally move on from Kourtney Kardashian

In the first episode of The Kardashians, viewers were able to get a bit of an inside look at Scott and Kourtney’s relationship. Although they have been separated for several years and Kourtney is now engaged to Travis Barker, Scott says he’s still moving on from his romance with Kourtney.

He admitted that he didn’t treat Kourtney well during their relationship, but now that Kourtney is with Travis, things are “finally starting to change” for Scott. He revealed that “as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on.”

Scott was excluded from the barbecue at the beginning of the show, but only because they forgot to invite him, not out of any hard feelings. However, Kourtney expressed some frustration with how the situation was being handled.

Kim pointed out that Scott being left out was one of Scott’s biggest fears, but Kourtney made a good point, saying, “Hold on guys, Scott and I have been broken up for seven years, and I gave him ten years before that. So why is everyone making such a big deal about this?”

Kourtney revealed that she is happy and “finally knows what she deserves” now, and Scott’s hurt feelings won’t change that.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.