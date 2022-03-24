Scott Disick has befriended Pete Davidson but ‘can’t stand’ Travis Barker

Scott Disick has made friends with Kim Kardashian’s new man but is struggling to get along with Kourtney’s fiance. Pic credit: Keeping Up With the Kardashians/YouTube/©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

The Kardashians star Scott Disick gets along with Kim Kardashian’s new man, Pete Davidson, but when it comes to his ex Kourtney’s fiance, Travis Barker, he “can’t stand” him.

After nine years together and three children, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick called it quits in 2015. They share son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 7.

Since then, Scott and Kourtney have both moved on with several new partners. Most recently, Kourtney rekindled a relationship with her childhood friend, Travis Barker, and things quickly turned romantic. By October 2021, Kourtney and Travis were engaged.

Despite Travis soon becoming his children’s stepfather, Scott is struggling to get along with his ex’s fiance.

Over the weekend, Scott and Travis were both in attendance for Reign’s baseball game. However, that doesn’t mean that Kourtney’s former and current flames get along.

Scott Disick ‘can’t stand being around’ Travis Barker, says source

According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, “[Scott] can’t stand being around him,” and claims that Scott actually “despises” Travis.

However, Scott is trying to put aside their differences for the sake of the kids. “Scott adores his kids and would do anything to make them happy,” the source added.

The insider said that Scott and Travis are “not on friendly terms” and only spend time with each other out of necessity, because “the kids are around.”

The Kardashians’ star Scott Disick has boys’ night with Pete Davidson

Scott recently shared pics from a boys’ night in which he spent time with Kourtney’s sister Kim’s new flame, Pete Davidson. Scott shared two pics from the “wild boyz night” in his Instagram Stories. The first pic showed Scott and a male friend seemingly dozing on the sofa.

A second pic, also captioned, “Boyz night was wild 🛏🛏🛏🛏,” showed Pete giving a serious face, seemingly caught off-guard by the camera, and sporting a Ramones t-shirt.

Although Scott has moved on after his split from Kourtney, dating much-younger celebs such as Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin, the source tells Us Weekly that he “wishes things were different” between himself and the mother of his children.

“He feels like Kourtney was the one that got away and [he] still can’t wrap his head around the fact that [Kourtney and Travis are] getting married soon,” the source added. “He feels like he’s not going to find someone like Kourtney.”

Although Kourtney and Travis will soon be tying the knot, Scott still has “love for Kourtney” and, as the source shared, “It’s going to take time for him to fully accept Travis is the one for her.”

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.