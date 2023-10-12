Scott Disick admits he ‘gained a lot of weight’ after car accident

In this season of The Kardashians, viewers see that Scott Disick is still recovering from his 2022 car wreck.

He flipped his Lambo in the terrifying car wreck and injured his back, though Scott was altogether deemed okay.

However, as viewers saw in the latest episode, Scott was clearly having a hard time following the wreck and didn’t seem like himself.

Not only that, but he revealed, “I’ve gained a lot of weight here because of my back.”

He also revealed that his back pain has gotten “worse over time” and that he might need back surgery, but Khloe isn’t so sure and thinks that physical therapy could help Scott a lot.

“I think Scott maybe needs a little pep talk because this is probably the unhealthiest I’ve seen him. He’s barely mobile, and it’s all from his back,” she admits.

Later, they go to the doctor together, and Scott reveals that he’s been missing out on life because of his back pain.

Scott admits he hasn’t been able to have ‘fun’ with his back injury

While at the doctor, Scott learns that there’s a possibility that he will need surgery on his back, but there’s a “little window” open that could mean he doesn’t need surgery.

Scott is willing to try it, especially since he hasn’t been having as much fun.

The doctor asked Scott what he does for fun, and Scott admitted that he likes to have sex for fun.

“But now I can’t move, so… I’m terrible,” Scott said.

One thing is for certain: Scott doesn’t want back surgery. Hopefully, with the help of the doctor and physical therapy, that surgery can be avoided.

Is Kourtney Kardashian icing out Scott?

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, things are a bit tense between Scott and Kourtney, and we honestly don’t blame her.

Throughout their new show, Kourtney has had to deal with Scott showing up at family events and hanging out with her family while she tries to move on with her life with Travis Barker.

A source recently confirmed that Kourtney is trying to move on from Scott more and have him involved less.

“Now that she’s starting a family with Travis, there isn’t room for Scott anymore,” the source told OK Magazine.

The source added that Kourtney wasn’t aware of “what she was missing” until she got with Travis and that she “can’t believe she put up with Scott’s BS for so long.”

That said, her family still holds Scott in high esteem and is very friendly with him, but it seems like Kourtney is trying to put an end to that as well.

“Kourtney tells them not to invite him over,” the source shared, adding, “But they pity him.”

We certainly saw some pity in the most recent episode of The Kardashians, but it doesn’t look like Scott is leaving the family any time soon, either.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.