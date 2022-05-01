Scheana Shay’s daughter Summer Moon turns 1, celebrates birthday with Vanderpump Rules cast

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies celebrate their daughter’s first birthday with Pump Rules co-stars. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay and her fiance Brock Davies threw an adorable party in celebration of their daughter Summer Moon’s first birthday.

The little one, who is the first child for the couple, was the last baby born during the first-ever Vanderpump Rules baby boom. Making her grand entrance into the world on April 26, 2021, Summer Moon has continued to be the apple of her parents’ eye.

The couple has also shown their daughter’s various milestones with their fans and followers on social media. Naturally, her first birthday and the lavish party were no exception.

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies celebrate Summer Moon’s first birthday

Taking to her Instagram account, Scheana shared a series of photos from Summer’s birthday party. And, as it turns out, in addition to the luxurious party setting and decorations, Several Vanderpump Rules alums also showed up to experience the fun.

In the first shot of the series, Scheana shared a family picture of herself, Brock, and baby Summer standing in front of an elaborate pink background including flowers and pink archways.

In the next picture, Scheana stood holding Summer in front of a large balloon display that read, “HBD (Happy Birthday) Summer.”

Other snaps included Summer holding her ears while looking at the birthday cake set in front of her, another shot of mother and daughter, and even some pictures featuring other babies from the Vanderpump Rules baby boom.

Lala Kent, her daughter Ocean, Scheana, Summer, Brittany Cartwright, and her son Cruz, all posed for a picture together. Each one with smiles aimed at the camera.

And what would a birthday celebration be without a bouncy house? Of course, the cast wasn’t about to miss out on the prime photo op of posing in a bouncy house — and Scheana included that in her Instagram carousel.

She captioned the post, “Summer’s first birthday was absolutely MAGICAL!✨.”

After shouting out the event company hired to make her dreams come to life, Scheana concluded the caption, “I was overwhelmed with emotions this week in the best way possible. I can’t believe my baby girl is growing up so quickly! Thank you to everyone who came and showered her with love (and lots of presents) 🌈.”

Scheana reveals more details about upcoming wedding to Brock Davies

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Scheana and Brock are planning a destination wedding to celebrate their love for one another.

Although they had initially planned to marry in Bali sometime in the fall, Scheana recently opened up that their latest plans include a summer wedding in Mexico instead.

“I mean, Bali I definitely think would have been the easiest because it’s so much closer to them. But, a lot of his family are still going to be able to make it,” she told E! News.

The wedding will take place in November, according to Scheana, however, she didn’t reveal the exact date.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.