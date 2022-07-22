Scheana Shay says she’s ‘in a good place’ for Vanderpump Rules Season 10

Scheana Shay is looking forward to Vanderpump Rules viewers seeing a new side of her in the upcoming season. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Scheana Shay says fans and viewers can expect to see a different side of her when Season 10 finally airs.

While filming has just started for the newest season of the hit Bravo show, fans are waiting on pins and needles to catch up with the cast.

Following a relatively uneventful Season 9, some longtime viewers were concerned that the show was headed down hill. But events leading up to and following the reunion proved that simply wasn’t the case, and there was still plenty to learn about the cast.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss shocked their castmates when they announced their decision to split while filming the reunion. Considering that the majority of the season was spent watching their love story unfold, from the elaborate Coachella proposal to their weekend engagement getaway, the news of their split was surprising.

James and Raquel weren’t the only cast members to end their relationships following Season 9. Lala Kent ended her three-year engagement to film producer Randall Emmett after cheating rumors surfaced online, and more recently, Katie Maloney filed for divorce from her husband, Tom Schwartz.

One love story that seemingly lasted through the curse of Season 9 is Scheana Shay’s relationship with her fiance Brock Davies. Last season was filmed shortly after Scheana gave birth to her and Brock’s daughter Summer Moon and according to Scheana, she wasn’t in a good place during filming.

Thankfully, time to adjust to motherhood and heal from her traumatic birth has seemingly worked wonders, and Scheana is looking forward to viewers seeing another side of her.

Scheana Shay in a ‘different place’ for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules

While speaking with ET at the grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy’s, the mom of one shared where she’s at in her relationship now compared to where she and Brock were last season.

“We’re in a completely different place now,” Scheana shared. “I think also last season I was so, like, postpartum. I was only home for three days from the hospital before we started filming. So, to go right back into that, after literally almost dying a week prior, it was scary.”

“I didn’t really feel like myself,” she added.

Thankfully moving into the new season, Scheana says she’s better than ever, and since she’s currently not feuding with any of her castmates, filming has been refreshing.

“And now going into this season, I feel the most myself in so long,” she gushed. “I feel like I’m in a good place with pretty much everyone. I mean, you never know what’s gonna happen with that. I think I just felt more confident going into this season in where I stand with everyone and myself.”

Scheana gives major wedding update, gushes about her wedding planner

Scheana and Brock are also poised to tie the knot in less than a month. Although Scheana has worked diligently to keep the exact wedding date a secret, she did share that she’s thankful to have such an amazing wedding planner to help take some of the burden off of her shoulders.

“I have a really good wedding planner,” the Scheananigans podcast host said. “She pretty much does it all and then I just approve things and I give her my Amex number.”

As for whether or not the wedding will make its way into Season 10, Scheana says she’s not sure but hasn’t completely closed the door on the idea.

“You never know,” Scheana admitted. “Honestly, I don’t know.”

Viewers will have to tune in to find out what ultimately makes it into the newest season.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.