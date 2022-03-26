Scheana Shay dished on friendship with Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent following Season 9 tension

Scheana Shay gives a much-needed update on her friendship with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules featured several hard-hitting storylines. One of them included Scheana Shay’s ongoing drama with her co-star Lala Kent’s shade towards Scheana’s now-fiance Brock Davies.

From slamming Brock’s non-existent relationship with his children from a previous marriage to his DOA plan to wed Scheana while the cast was on a trip to celebrate James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss’ engagement, Lala continually butted heads with both Scheana and Brock.

During a recent interview, Scheana dished on where she stands with Lala after their back and forth drama in the latest season.

Scheana Shay reveals the status of her friendship with Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent after rocky Season 9

During a recent interview with E! News, Scheana gave an update on the status of their friendship.

A submitted question asked, “How are you with Lala? I didn’t like the way she came for you this season, but are you guys in a good place now?”

According to Scheana, the pair are in a good place despite their on-screen drama.

“We were good even before the reunion,” Scheana shared with the outlet. “I think just both of us going through the labor birthing experience around the same time, and then being so quickly back on a television show, we were really able to understand each other and relate with one another. So that definitely helped rebuild our friendship.”

“And, obviously, after everything she went through, I think she realized that she was really projecting with my relationship with Brock.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Scheana continued to elaborate that she believed Lala recognized the “support” Scheana was receiving from Brock and had a tough time seeing that she “didn’t have that.”

Lala says her ‘meddling’ during season 9 could have been due to impending split from Randall Emmett

Season 9 VPR drama kicked off with Lala and Scheana attempting to hash out their differences after a fallout that occurred during their simultaneous pregnancies. After Scheana accused Lala of not being there for her following her traumatic miscarriage, Lala expressed her regret for letting things get between them.

However, it didn’t take long for the co-stars to be back at each other’s throats over Brock’s finances and if he was a good partner for Scheana.

Scheana didn’t take lightly to Lala’s harsh criticism and in one memorable moment. Scheana expressed her shock when she learned that Lala’s then-fiance Randall Emmett had only just changed his first diaper – months after their daughter, Ocean, was born.

Following her split from the film producer, Lala admitted the state of her relationship may have played a part in her meddling drama with Pump Rules co-stars.

“It’s very hard for me to watch this season. Very. When I watch it it’s like I was just someone who thought she was in a very different situation that she was actually in,” Lala confessed in a past episode of her Give Them Lala podcast. “Some of my comments and my meddling in other people’s relationships, I don’t know if it was a projection I don’t know what happened, all I know is a lot of things that I said and things that I meddled in, my comments didn’t age well.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.