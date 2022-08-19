Savannah Chrisley told dress too tight in high heels showoff

Savannah Chrisley pouting close up. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley stunned fans with her tiny waist and gym-honed silhouette as she showed off a super affordable dress this week – someone’s always out to ruin things in the comments, though.

The reality star, 25, put her killer figure on show in a skintight and ruched dress as she posted for her 2 million+ followers yesterday, with the glam look coming complete with high heels as Savannah looked ready to party.

The Chrisley Knows Best star sizzled as she opted for a chocolate-brown shade, posing by a red brick wall and on a brick pathway while smiling and raising her arms up slightly.

Showing off her minuscule waist, Savannah sizzled in the one-shouldered maxi number, one boasting major Rick Owens energy – without the designer price tag.

The SASSY by Savannah founder added in pointed-toe court shoes, plus a snazzy silver watch, also posing with an orange purse next to her and on the ground. Flashing her pearly whites as she smiled, Savannah wrote:

“DON’T FORGET TO FALL IN LOVE WITH YOURSELF,” adding that her story would link to her $18 dress.

Fans in the comments section largely gushed over Savannah’s look, although one user raised eyebrows, writing:

“Cute but how do you walk in it? It looks so tight on the lower legs. Mortica[sic] Adams.” Savannah has not responded.

Instagram comments. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley stuns in bikini to address body image

Earlier this month, Savannah made headlines for showing off her stunning swimsuit body while posing in a red bikini and during a lake outing. She used her post to address her past weight-related and body image behaviors, stating:

“I’ve come a long way. I may only be 25 (well on the 11th😉) but I’ve lived a lot of life. I’ve gone through pain, suffering, heart break, losing myself, and so much more. At 17 When I was competing in pageants, I struggled with a borderline eating disorder. I would workout twice a day, not go to sleep until I ran at minimum 6 miles, and I would only eat once a day.”

Savannah Chrisley says 110 pounds was too light for her

The former South Beach Diet face even divulged: “I was 5”8 at 110 pounds,” adding: “I WAS NOT HEALTHY! But guess what…I was also running. I was running from myself and my inner struggles. I had ZERO love for ME.”

She closed by confirming that she’d finally learned to love herself.