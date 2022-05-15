Savannah Chrisley stuns in thigh-skimming tennis skirt

Savannah Chrisley smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Savannah Chrisley is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a thigh-skimming tennis skirt look. The 24-year-old reality star and makeup founder was all legs and golden tan as she channeled her inner Barbie for photos on social media last week, going leggy with country star Rae Lynn and proving that those workouts are paying off.

Savannah posted for her two million+ followers in a tighter-than-skin two-piece look, also shouting out the Growing Up Chrisley show she stars on.

Savannah Chrisley stuns in leggy tennis skirt look

Posing from an outdoor terrace, Savannah put on a glam display with a sporty finish, modeling a tiny white tennis skirt and pink sleeveless crop top.

The SASSY by Savannah founder drew attention to her chiseled abs and slender legs, adding pops of orange to her outfit via sneakers and completing her look with a black baseball cap.

All long hair, don’t care, and with shades clipped to her top, the Southern Belle drove fans to swipe for a solo moment, where she posed against a terrace coffee table for a better view of her ensemble.

“Growing Up Chrisley Season 3 – coming to @eentertainment,” she wrote, adding: “#lifeisaparty #miamibaby.”

Life’s on the up for Savannah, who is also enjoying success via her 2020-released SASSY line, one popular with its Lip Kits and Full Face Palette and now retailing fragrances. Times can get more serious on her social media, though. Earlier this year, she voiced support for ex Nic Kerdiles amid his suicide attempt. Nic appeared jointly with Savannah and dad Todd Chrisley in a video combating suicide and raising mental health awareness amid COVID.

Savannah Chrisley backs ex Nic after dark moment

“This is OUR truth.. screw the tabloids that are threatening to release info. It’s been a long few days…but we are here. Mental health is real… this is our truth. I’m so proud of you Nic. Thanking God every day that he’s allowed us to keep you,” the blonde wrote. Kerdiles, formerly engaged to Savannah, told fans:

“As Todd mentioned, I recently went through COVID as well and now [I’m] reading a lot more about it to kind of understand why this situation might have happened that occurred the other night.” He added: “With COVID and some of the things that I’ve had from COVID, I’ve been on medication and I decided to mix alcohol with it to a point that…I don’t remember anything that happened that night and I was in a full blackout.”