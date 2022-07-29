Savannah Chrisley stuns in thigh-skimming tennis miniskirt

Savannah Chrisley smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Savannah Chrisley is showing off her sensational figure in a leggy miniskirt as she proves that her daily workouts are 100% paying off.

The 24-year-old reality star and SASSY by Savannah makeup founder uploaded a quick story to her Instagram last night, posting for her 2 million+ followers and flaunting her toned legs as she also flashed a smile.

Savannah has been having a hard time of late amid parents Todd and Julie Chrisley being found guilty on bank fraud and tax evasion charges last month – she’s keeping up her spirits, though, as this photo proved.

Looking summery and super-fit, the Chrisley Knows Best star posed from a downtown location and leaning against white terrace furnishings, also backed by blue skies.

Showing off her killer pins, Savannah posed in a tiny white miniskirt, also flashing hints of her abs while in a tight purple tank top. The Southern Belle added in a dark baseball cap as she wore hair extensions fashioned into a ponytail – Savannah also had shades clipped to her top.

Going stylish in neon orange sneakers, the fashionista made it style talk in her caption, writing: “Interested in me starting a ltk link to all outfits?”

Savannah Chrisley poses in a tennis skirt and sneakers. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah is already making her mark in business via her SASSY by Savannah cosmetics line, launched in 2020. Now, it looks like fans are eyeing her style enough for her to ask the above question.

Savannah Chrisley enjoys success via makeup line

Savannah had promised that her SASSY line would drop by the holidays in 2020, and she delivered.

The brand retailing its popular Full Face Palette and affordable Lip Kits has since grown to include fragrances, with Savannah now also retailing skincare and accessories – clearly, you don’t need to be Kylie Jenner to sell a Lip Kit.

“I developed a beauty brand because I have always been a lover of ALL things beauty. I have also been passionate about for the cause of empowering young girls to become strong, confident and beautiful in their own right. I learned from an early age that beauty comes in all colors, shapes, sizes, and age. My brand will first and foremost be inclusive and attainable to all,” the blonde writes on her website.

Savannah Chrisley stuns in skimpy bikini

While Savannah has been lying low on Instagram recently, also making a statement amid her parents’ legal dramas, she’s also been showing off her bikini body in summery and happy snaps.

“Is that you America?” she wrote over the Fourth of July, adding a “Happy birthday US.”