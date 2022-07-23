Savannah Chrisley stuns in skimpy weekend bikini

Savannah Chrisley smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Savannah Chrisley is flaunting her stunning bikini body as she catches some weekend sunshine.

The 24-year-old reality star and makeup founder has largely been keeping a low profile since her parents were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion this summer, but she proved she can still have fun via her Instagram today.

Posting for her 2 million+ followers and via her stories, the Chrisley Knows Best star snapped a quick backyard selfie, posing near a mosaic-wrapped hot tub and flaunting the results of her daily workouts.

Savannah, who has been burning her calories the old-fashioned way via long walks of late, looked sensational as she smiled under beating rays, modeling a skimpy and striped bikini and going for a tiny one.

Tagging PQ Swim, the Southern Belle highlighted her killer abs and cleavage as she rocked the stringy two-piece, snapping herself close up and adding in a black-and-white baseball cap with a yellow smiley emoji on it.

Savannah glammed up in statement shades, but the vibe was low-key as she sat on a towel and enjoyed her downtime.

Savannah Chrisley poses in a bikini. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah has been keeping busy since dad Todd Chrisley and mom Julie Chrisley made June headlines for not coming out very well in their $30 million fraud trial.

Savannah Chrisley makes statement amid parents being charged

On June 16, Savannah took a break from promoting her SASSY by Savannah cosmetics line, addressing the headlines her parents were making and writing: “Before you continue reading I would like to ask one thing of you…please be kind. This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can. I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.).”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Georgia native added that she felt she’d been “let down by God,” continuing that her “relentless prayers have been unheard. But I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose.”

Savannah Chrisley stuns in bikini over Fourth of July

Savannah did stun fans in swimwear for the Fourth of July this year, posing from a boat and wowing in a tight and plunging red bikini.

Showing off her figure, the former South Beach Diet face wrote: “Is that you America? HAPPY BIRTHDAY US.”

Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 9/8c on the USA Network.