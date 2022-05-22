Savannah Chrisley stuns in bikini for party night

Savannah Chrisley is smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Savannah Chrisley shows off her cute face and swimwear style during a night out with friends. The 24-year-old reality star has already made headlines this month for showcasing her sensational bikini body, although it was less sunbathing and more partying last week as she hit up a night spot.

Posting for her two million+ followers, the Chrisley Knows Best star shared a selfie with two girlfriends, and it looks like the venue was swimwear-okay.

Savannah Chrisley looks gorgeous in floral bikini top

The photo showed Savannah grinning for the camera and with shades clipped to her plunging and skimpy floral bikini top as she enjoyed her night out.

With her phone’s clock showing it was 2:14 a.m., this was definitely a late one. Savannah didn’t show any signs of wear, though, as she rocked a flawless face of makeup and smiled from under a straw hat, with her besties also bikini-clad. Beady-eyed fans spotting country music face and BFF Rae Lynn got a reminder as Savannah tagged the 28-year-old, doing the same for jewelry designer friend Blaine Bowen.

“MY BESTEST FRIENDS EVER,” the daughter of Todd Chrisley added.

Savannah didn’t reveal where the photo was taken.

Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

It’s been bikini central on Savannah’s Instagram this month, where luxurious photos have shown the blonde bronzing herself on a yacht and showing off in a tiny and hot pink bikini. The captions have been strong, too, with Savannah telling fans she’s “Half Goddess” but also “Half Hell.” The SASSY by Savannah founder also dedicates much of her feed to promoting her 2020-founded makeup brand, plus the two reality shows she stars on.

Savannah Chrisley doesn’t make it about herself

On May 8, and marking Mother’s Day, Savannah updated with a series of throwbacks honoring mom Julie Chrisley. Gushing over her mom, the Southern Belle wrote:

“Today I woke up thanking God for allowing me to be your daughter mama💕 we all joke about how close dad and I are…and how he’s my favorite…but that’s not true. I think for so long I have fought against myself because I have known that I can’t measure up to you… you are an angel from God. Your heart is shockingly pure. Your love is never ending. Your laugh is infectious. You are SUPERMOM!”

“I hope that one day I can become HALF the mom that you are… thank you for being the glue that holds us all together. Thank you for loving me through it all,” she added. Julie boasts over 900,000 Instagram followers.

Chrisley Knows Best is currently on hiatus.