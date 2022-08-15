Savannah Chrisley stuns in bikini for beachy birthday celebration

Savannah Chrisley smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Savannah Chrisley has been showing off her stunning bikini body amid celebratory Instagram posts marking her recent birthday.

The reality star and makeup founder turned 25 last week and made sure her two million+ followers got in on the birthday action.

Largely posting throwbacks, Savannah channeled her love of all things swim in skimpy two-pieces as she relived moments with her nearest and dearest, with various snaps bringing in known faces, including BFF Chadd Bryant and The L.A. Facialist.

In a repost with Candace Marino, a.k.a. The L.A. Facialist, Savannah showed off her sizzling figure in a skimpy two-piece while enjoying a girlfriend moment on the beach.

Posing amid golden sands and beach-set tiki huts, Savannah stunned in a colorful bikini while with Candace – both were posing in the sun, and the image came as part of a collage. Also shared were indoor, downtown, and backyard moments.

“Happy birthday @savannahchrisley,” Candace wrote, tagging the Georgia-born star on her special day.

Savannah, meanwhile, gushed over all the love she had received, writing, “I have the greatest friends in the entire world.”

Savannah Chrisley announces business growth with pop-up

Instead of posting a big birthday update, Savannah has skipped the big plug. She’s busy plugging something else.

“Your unwavering love and support makes me wanna cry! I love each and every one of you! The FIRST @sassybysavannah POP-UP is happening AUGUST 26th and 27th from 10am-6pm here in NashvIlle!” she told fans last week. This is as her 2020-founded makeup brand continues to enjoy growth and is set to open its first pop-up store.

Savannah didn’t ignore her birthday entirely, even pulling a bit of a Kylie Jenner as she mixed business into her big day with a bargain.

Savannah Chrisley offers birthday bargain

In a video shared on her IG, the blonde wrote, “Throwback to that post breakup feel! Breakups don’t have to leave you broken – reinvent yourself! Love yourself! And most importantly… put your Sass on and have a fun night out!

•••SALE – in honor of my 25th birthday we are giving you 25% off site wide on sassybysavannah.com 💕@sassybysavannah.”

Savannah is, of course, no stranger to breakups, having made major headlines for her engagement to and eventual split from ex Nic Kerdiles. The Southern Belle and her former beau split in September 2020 – they’d called off their engagement in June that year, already raising red flags for fans.