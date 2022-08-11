Savannah Chrisley smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Savannah Chrisley is all smiles in a bikini and stunning from a boat as she celebrates turning 25.

The reality star and SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder posted Instagram Stories to her social media today to mark her birthday – while Lip Kit founder Kylie Jenner turned 25 yesterday, fellow Lip Kit retailer Savannah is catching up.

Savannah’s followers woke up today to a series of throwbacks and well-wishes from Savannah’s nearest and dearest, and one came from pal Trip Medders.

The photo showed Savannah showing off her sensational figure while in a skimpy pink bikini and from a sunny boat.

All sunkissed and with her gym-honed abs on show, The Chrisley Knows Best star sizzled as she posed next to Trip – the two stood under blue skies, with Trip writing:

“@savannahchrisley HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this queen.”

Savannah Chrisley on a boat in a bikini. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

At the time of sharing her Stories, Savannah had not yet posted any birthday-related content to her Instagram, followed by over two million. Yesterday, she shared a video gushing over the fan support she’s received since launching her makeup brand in 2020.

Savannah Chrisley gushes over fans amid new pop-up

Sharing a thankful selfie, Savannah wrote:

“Your unwavering love and support makes me wanna cry! I love each and every one of you! The FIRST @sassybysavannah POP-UP is happening AUGUST 26th and 27th from 10am-6pm here in NashvIlle!” Savannah has been enjoying immense success with her cosmetics – the Full Face Palette is a regular sell-out, and Lip Kits (cheaper than Kylie Jenner’s ones) are also a hit.

Savannah Chrisley promotes brand with strong family presence

In May, Savannah managed to weave in a brand mention as she posted a photo showing three generations of Chrisley members.

The blonde posed in a sweater and jeans as she twinned with mom Julie Chrisley, with the image also featuring grandma Faye Chrisley, dad Todd Chrisley’s mother.

Marking Mother’s Day, the Southern Belle wrote, “Thank you to these beautiful women for paving the way and showing me what it means to not only be an amazing mama but a woman of strength! #happymothersday Head over to sassybysavannah.com to shop the 25% off site wide sale! @sassybysavannah.”

Savannah joins the long list of celebrities retailing makeup or beauty items. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Rihanna lead the way, but the space is also busy with faces including Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Halsey, Ariana Grande, and Jessica Alba.