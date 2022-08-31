Savannah Chrisley shows off toned abs in bathroom selfie

Savannah Chrisley showed off her toned abs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Tonya Wise/AdMedia

Savannah Chrisley knows how to keep fit.

The 25-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star hits the gym several times a week, and after seeing a recent bathroom selfie, it’s clear just how fit Savannah really looks these days.

A lot has happened over the last few months for the beautiful blonde. She has dealt with the ongoing legal issues her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley are facing, and her grandma, Nanny Faye, was diagnosed with bladder cancer around this time last year.

Despite the chaos in her life, Savannah has kept things moving with her business and made sure to spend time with the people she holds dear.

Hitting the gym is something that she seemingly enjoys, especially since she often shares workout attire and videos with her followers on social media.

The reality TV star is strong, and she’s got the body to prove that.

Savannah Chrisley shares bathroom selfie revealing toned abs

On her Instagram story, Savannah Chrisley showed off her rock-hard abs in a bathroom selfie.

She wrote, “Mind. Body. Spirit. LETS GOO!”

Savannah posed in front of a bathroom mirror in a black sports bra and matching spandex pants. She was wearing workout gear while showing off her toned arms and abs.

Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley’s parents will be sentenced in a few weeks

While life has been stressful, Savannah Chrisley hasn’t opened up too much about how she’s dealing with her parents’ potential jail time.

In June, Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. Their sentencing date is October 6, and both parties face up to 30 years in prison each.

It is just five weeks away, pending the sentencing date doesn’t get pushed. These things sometimes happen with the federal court system, but it’s just a little over 35 days away.

Things still need to be worked out, especially since Todd and Julie are still responsible for two minor children. Would Savannah help take care of Grayson and Chloe? It’s all contingent on what the judge orders for sentencing.

Savannah has been clear that followers don’t know the whole truth and told them to do their own “research” before talking about the case. It hasn’t been easy for her, but she’d got friends around her who help to keep her mind busy.

She’s preparing for what lies ahead, and her body is in top shape for anything that may come her way.