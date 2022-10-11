Savannah Chrisley shows off amazing legs in plunging dress with a thigh-high slit

Savannah Chrisley looked gorgeous during her podcast shoot. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley chose her outfit after teasing fans recently and asking for their input. She decided on a plunging green dress with a high slit, showing off her beautifully toned legs.

The Growing Up Chrisley star is ready to debut her podcast, which could be dubbed a passion project for the young lady.

She revealed she was working on something while spending time in the studio but didn’t say too much about what it would be.

Her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, host a weekly podcast called Chrisley Confessions.

Now, it’s Savannah’s time to shine.

As she shot the cover for Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, she gave followers a behind-the-scenes look at it.

Savannah Chrisley stuns in gorgeous green dress

Recently, Savannah Chrisley took to Instagram to ask followers’ opinions on a dress for her cover shoot. She shared two options, and neither was the one she chose.

Savannah chose a long, flowy green dress. It had a deep plunging neckline and a super high slit that went nearly to her hip. There were ruffles around her shoulders, adding to the allure of the gown.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The caption included with the post was long, but it spoke to how this project came together for Savannah. It wasn’t an overnight idea for the Chrisley Knows Best star; it was a passion project that took work and lots of time to perfect.

Why is it Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley?

Choosing a name for a podcast isn’t easy, especially with so many available these days.

Savannah Chrisley thought a lot about what she should call hers, and it turns out the meaning behind it is personal.

She wrote, “Why UNLOCKED? Maybe because I’ve felt so locked for the past decade… ‘reality’ television has really taken a toll. You guys have this ‘image’ of me that’s not really ME. I am no longer 15 year old picture perfect Savannah that is looking to please the world. I am a 25 year old young woman who is trying to figure out who she is without the world telling her who she should be.”

A lot has happened this year for Savannah and the entire Chrisley family. She has been open about some of it but teased that more would be discussed on the podcast.

Followers have watched the blonde bombshell grow up on reality television, yet some of her life remains a mystery. Savannah hopes to get the real her across in this new venture, being more vulnerable and authentic.

She said, “This podcast is finally going to give me the platform to be 110% authentically myself and for that I am so grateful! I feel like I FINALLY have a voice and I hope that me finding my voice inspires you to find yours.”

After a decade of being on reality TV and living her life under a microscope, Savannah Chrisley can finally be “unlocked.”

Growing Up Chrisley airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on E!