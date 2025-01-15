Savannah Chrisley shares letter her boyfriend wrote to the judge before Julie Chrisley’s resentencing

In prison, Savannah Chrisley’s boyfriend, Robert Shiver, met her mom, Julie Chrisley, and the duo hit it off immediately.

Robert was so impressed with the Chrisley family matriarch that he wrote a letter on her behalf before her resentencing.

Savannah shared the letter with her listeners when Robert joined her on an episode of Unlocked.

The Growing Up Chrisley star said she wanted to read the letter so that everyone could see the type of person Robert is and how much he has shown up for her.

It hasn’t been easy for the couple who received backlash after going public with their romance.

It wasn’t just because the former football player was nearly a decade her senior; he was also a dad of three who was separated and going through legal drama with his estranged wife.

Despite the naysayers, Savannah and her boyfriend are still going strong, and you know it’s getting serious if he’s already met her mom.

Savannah Chrisley’s boyfriend wrote a letter to the judge in support of Julie Chrisley

Savannah posted a new episode of her podcast featuring Robert. During their chat, she shared that he wrote a letter to the judge on behalf of Julie.

The 27-year-old went a step further, reading Robert’s kind words in hopes that Julie’s resentencing would be in their favor.

Robert noted in his letter that he’s been “fortunate enough” to be a part of Chloe, Savannah, and Grayson Chrisley’s lives and has seen how they’ve been affected by her absence.

He spoke of each one separately in the letter, noting that Chloe has been getting bullied at school over Julie’s prison stint.

Robert also shared that 18-year-old Grayson has felt a “sense of emptiness” having to experience his senior year without his parents.

“Julie loves her kids more than anything in this world; she calls daily,” Robert told the judge. “Her heart is as big as they come, and she wants to get back home to be present for her kids.”

Robert also reasoned that in reducing Julie’s sentence, the judge would be changing the lives of Julie, Savannah, Grayson, and Chloe, who would use the experience to make “a positive impact on so many people’s lives.”

What was the outcome of Julie Chrisley’s resentencing?

As touching as Robert’s letter was, it didn’t do much to help Julie.

At the September 2024 resentencing, the judge did not reduce her prison sentence.

Furthermore, Savannah later expressed frustration that the judge added two years to her probation instead of taking time away.

Julie’s release date is scheduled for April 7, 2028.

Check out Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, featuring her boyfriend, Robert Shiver, below.

Growing Up Chrisley is currently on hiatus.